Zurdo Ramirez shares more on who he’s targeting

Zurdo Ramirez now has his eyes set on becoming the undisputed light heavyweight world champion.

The former super middleweight titlist easily disposed of Sullivan Barrera on Friday, flooring the former title challenger three times with body shots en route to a fourth-round stoppage in a Golden Boy Promotions main event at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

“I would like to get [light heavyweight titleholder] Dmitry Bivol next and then go for all the belts,” Ramirez told The Ring.

Back in March at the Vergil Ortiz-Maurice Hooker fight in Dallas, Zurdo told The Ring that he was also eyeing undefeated unified titlist Artur Beterbiev.

“I’m targeting Artur Beterbiev,” Ramirez stated. “I think his return [against Adam Deines] was a little dull for him.

“But he’s still the champion. He has two belts and those are two belts that I want.”

Beterbiev (16-0, 16 KOs), who holds the IBF and WBC titles, stopped mandatory challenger Adam Deines in 10 rounds on March 20, in Moscow.

The 30-year-old Ramirez (42-0, 28 KOs), a Mexican southpaw, also believes a fight with superstar Canelo Alvarez (56-1-2, 38 KOs), who is reportedly floating another stint at the 175-pound weight class, is plausible.

A bout between two world class Mexican fighters in their prime would certainly be a box office success for either May or September 2022.

“Getting all of the belts is my main goal but people have been asking me so much for the Canelo fight,” Ramirez admitted. “I think eventually it will happen.

“It would be an exciting fight because that’s my chance to [become a superstar]. Canelo wants to fight me because we both want all the belts and the legacy.”

Ramirez, who signed with Golden Boy in February, won the WBO super middleweight title by unanimous decision in April 2016 and defended his title five times before moving up to light heavyweight in 2019, where he 3-0 with three knockouts since.