Seniesa Estrada outpoints Tenkai Tsunami to claim WBO 108-pound title

Seniesa Estrada. Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions

Seniesa Estrada won her second world title in a second weight class by outboxing and outslugging Tenkai Tsunami to a unanimous decision on the Gilberto Ramirez-Sullivan Barrera undercard at Banc of California Stadium on Friday in Los Angeles.

Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs), a 29-year-old East L.A. native who won the WBA 105-pound belt in her previous bout, put on a show for her hometown fans (who made their presence known throughout the entertaining 10-rounder) by outmaneuvering Tsunami while beating the determined defending beltholder to the punch with accurate combinations.

Estrada, The Ring’s No. 1-rated female strawweight, won by comfortable scores of 99-91 and 98-92 (twice) but it was still a hard-fought victory. Estrada was the faster, sharper boxer with the better footwork, but Tsunami (28-13-1, 16 KOs) was physically stronger and the aggressor for much of the fight. However, the 36-year-old former bantamweight was only able to land one punch at time against Estrada, who put her punches together more efficiently.

Estrada is No. 9 in The Ring’s women’s pound-for-pound rankings. She may climb a notch or two off this performance and accomplishment.