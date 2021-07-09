Saturday, July 10, 2021  |
Subscribe
NEW ISSUE OF RING MAG!
BACK ISSUES OF RING MAG!

News

Aficianado

Seniesa Estrada outpoints Tenkai Tsunami to claim WBO 108-pound title

Seniesa Estrada. Photo credit: Golden Boy Promotions
09
Jul
by Doug Fischer

Seniesa Estrada won her second world title in a second weight class by outboxing and outslugging Tenkai Tsunami to a unanimous decision on the Gilberto Ramirez-Sullivan Barrera undercard at Banc of California Stadium on Friday in Los Angeles.

Estrada (21-0, 8 KOs), a 29-year-old East L.A. native who won the WBA 105-pound belt in her previous bout, put on a show for her hometown fans (who made their presence known throughout the entertaining 10-rounder) by outmaneuvering Tsunami while beating the determined defending beltholder to the punch with accurate combinations.

Estrada, The Ring’s No. 1-rated female strawweight, won by comfortable scores of 99-91 and 98-92 (twice) but it was still a hard-fought victory. Estrada was the faster, sharper boxer with the better footwork, but Tsunami (28-13-1, 16 KOs) was physically stronger and the aggressor for much of the fight. However, the 36-year-old former bantamweight was only able to land one punch at time against Estrada, who put her punches together more efficiently.

Estrada is No. 9 in The Ring’s women’s pound-for-pound rankings. She may climb a notch or two off this performance and accomplishment.

GET THE LATEST ISSUE AT THE RING SHOP (CLICK HERE) or Subscribe

Latest Issue Cover
Aficianado

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2021 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.