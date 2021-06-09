Super middleweight Erik Bazinyan now 26-0, aims at top tier in class

Bazinyan puts a foe down. He's finished foes in 20 of his 26 outings. (Photo by Vincent Ethier for Eye of the Tiger)

Up-and-coming super middleweight Erik Bazinyan stopped journeyman Scott Sigmon in two-rounds at the Holiday Inn, Cuernavaca, Mexico last Friday.

It was the first time the 26-year-old Armenian-born fighter, seen above posing post-win with trainer Marc Ramsay, had fought in 16-months and he didn’t waste any time stopping his opponent.

“[It] was a long-waited fight but it had a fast end,” Bazinyan (26-0, 20 knockouts) told The Ring.

“He was a tough opponent with good experience and [had] never been knocked down but in first round my timing was good and I caught him with a right hand. Then after many punches in the second-round [the] referee stopped the fight. Each fight for me is a learning experience, [it] doesn’t matter how fast it finishes.”

Bazinyan didn’t feel the lack of activity hindered his performance after a difficult period globally. “[The] pandemic was tough for everyone,” he said. “Finally, I got back on track and it didn’t bother me [having] the layoff.”

Understandably, he now feels he is ready for something more significant.

“Now I have 26 victories and I feel I have the experience to step up and I’m ready for big fights,” he said. “I hope I will have a good fight in September.”

Bazinyan’s promoter, Camille Estephan of Eye of the Tiger Management, is on board with his fighter. “Erik showed us that he is ready to take on the major leagues,” said Estephan.

“He is definitely one of the most talented 168-pound fighters. The plan going forward is to press and position him for big fights. He has everything to be world champion and we want a big name for him.”

