Matchroom wins purse bid for Murodjon Akhmadaliev-Ronny Rios

Matchroom Boxing won the purse pid to promote the WBA world junior featherweight title fight between titleholder Murodjon Akhmadaliev and mandatory challenger Ronny Rios, the sanctioning body announced Monday afternoon.



Shaun Palmer, who represented Matchroom Boxing on the online call, submitted a winning bid of $525,555. Golden Boy Promotions, through matchmaker Robert Diaz, submitted a bid of $503,000.



The tentative date for the fight is August 21, with Tashkent, Uzbekistan, where Akhmadaliev is from, New York City, and Los Angeles as cities that could possibly host the fight.

Akhmadaliev (9-0, 6 knockouts), who is ranked No. 1 by The Ring at 122 pounds, made a voluntary defense of WBA title on April 3, stopping Ryosuke Iwasa in round 5. Akhmadaliev also made a defense of the IBF title.



The 26-year-old won the unified world title belts in his previous fight on January 30 of last year, defeating Danny Roman by split-decision. Akhmadaliev lives in Indio, California, where he is trained by Joel Diaz, and is managed by Vadim Kornilov.

Rios (33-3, 16 KOs) was victorious in his last bout on February 13, defeating Oscar Negrete over 10 one-sided rounds. Rios, who resides in Santa Ana, California has won his last four bouts since losing by knockout to Azat Hovhannisyan in March 2018.

The 31-year-old has fought for a world title before, losing by unanimous decision to then-WBC junior featherweight titleholder Ray Vargas in August 2017. He has fought under the Golden Boy Promotions banner since July 2009, nine months after turning pro.

Rios, who is ranked No. 9 by The Ring, does have victories over Rico Ramos, Andrew Cancio, Jayson Velez and Diego De La Hoya.



Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing