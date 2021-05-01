Andy Ruiz gets up once more to decision Chris Arreola

CARSON, CA - MAY 1: Andy Ruiz Jr. vs Chris Arreola on the Fox Sports PBC Pay-Per-View fight on May 1, 2021 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, CA. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Fox Sports/PictureGroup)

Andy Ruiz admits he heard the words. He believed them, too. The WBA, IBF and WBO world heavyweight titlist had no choice. The truth pinched and provoked them. They caused him to reflect more than he had before, because he knew that if he didn’t listen this time, it would come crashing far worse than it ever did in December 2019 in Saudi Arabia.

That’s the night of Ruiz lost the belts, and a for a brief spell, thought he lost everything in his rematch with Anthony Joshua.

What he didn’t lose, after some harsh self-inventory, was himself.

That came spilling out on Saturday night against 40-year-old Chris Arreola, when Ruiz patiently pieced together a unanimous 12-round decision over the very game veteran before a sellout of 3,940 at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California.

Ruiz, Jr. (34-2, 22 knockouts) won by two scores of 118-110, from judges Lou Moret and Pat Russell, and a 117-110 tally from Zachary Young.

“Chris is a veteran and a hard puncher,” Ruiz said. “We did what we had to do tonight. We got the victory that we wanted. I was at my lowest point and now I have to climb the ladder again. I’m thankful for the victory and I’m ready to move on to the next.”

Arreola (38-7-1, 33 KOs) did show one flash, when he set up Ruiz with a jab in the second, followed by a clubbing right on the side of Ruiz’s head, forcing him down with just under two minutes left in the round.

“He got me with a good clean right hand in the second round,” Ruiz said. “I was too overconfident and dropped my hand a bit. Hats off to him. We just kept pushing and pushing. I switched up and started focusing on counterpunching and working the body.

“I felt a little rust and I know other fighters can relate to that. If he wants to run it back, we’ll run it back with him.”

In the fourth round as Ruiz and Arreola were fighting, there was a huge brawl that broke out in the stands that fans could see on TV and the fans in the arena were pointing towards.

Other than the knockdown, Ruiz was in firm control, mixing his combinations and even getting up on his toes in a few rounds.

“I respect the judges, but I guess beauty is in the eye of the beholder,” Arreola said. “He might have won, but don’t tell me I only won two or three rounds. I got hit in the shoulder and it kinda threw it off. It wasn’t a big deal though. It’s a part of boxing. I didn’t take too much punishment. I’m ready to run it back with Andy.”

In the co-feature, Abel Ramos made it a Ramos’ family night, following his nephew Jesus’ earlier victory with a win of his own. Abel broke up Omar Figueroa, Jr., who could not answer the bell for the seventh round in a scheduled 12-round welterweight fight.

Ramos (27-4-2, 21 KOs) started slow, then gradually pounded Figueroa (28-2-1, 19 KOs) with a steady diet of right uppercuts. By the sixth, those punches carried a toll. Figueroa was spitting blood and decided not to continue.

“Omar is a very tricky fighter,” Ramos said. “He has an awkward defense and it was hard to catch him clean at first, but the fight overall went as planned.

“I trained so hard for this fight. I knew my career was on the line. I knew I needed a win and I knew Omar would bring a good fight. I’m glad to be back on the winning side and I’m ready to take on the best of the division.

“We trained to attack the body. Our plan from the beginning was to pressure him. We wanted to score points to the body. I could hear him groaning and I knew once I hurt him bad, that the fight was over.

“I missed the feeling of the crowd cheering. My adrenaline was through the roof. They give you excitement and we missed that in boxing.”

In a scheduled 12-round, junior middleweight bout, the towering 6-foot-6 Sebastian Fundora, the Ring’s No. 10-rated 154-pounder, and Jorge Cota went to war. Through four rounds, they threw a combined total of 203 punches thrown—200 were power punches.

Fundora (17-0-1, 12 KOs) ended Cota (30-5, 27 KOs) at 2:35 of the fourth when referee Ray Corona wisely closed it.

“I’m extremely grateful to fight in front of the fans tonight,” Fundora said. “It was fun to hear the cheers, the boos and everything. I’m honored to be in this position. It was a good trading fight. We were hitting each other, but my punches were doing more damage and that’s why the referee stepped in. I think he could have been stopped earlier in the round. I just kept fighting until the end.

“I saw his leg wobble in the first round, but he took it and kept coming. The second time I saw it, I knew I had to go for the kill. My message to the rest of the division is that we’re here. If you’re ready for war, we’re ready to take it. Bring it.”

Southpaw Jesus Ramos (16-0, 14 KOs) remained undefeated with a steady attack against Javier Molina (22-4, 9 KOs) in a winning a 10-round decision. Ramos, a 20-year-old welterweight, was effective with a consistent body attack mixed with hooks and uppercuts.

The victory marked the first time Ramos went 10 rounds. Molina had a point taken away in the seventh by referee Gerard White for punches to the back of the head.

“It was my second time going the distance and that’s what we wanted,” Ramos said. “We love knockouts, but we’re glad at this point in my career that I got the experience. I thank Molina for taking the fight, he’s a great fighter.

“I might have been looking for a knockout too much in the early rounds. I got used to it and I settled down and I felt like I was breaking him down little by little. He was trying to survive a little bit, so it made it harder to get the knockout.

“I learned a lot today. I’m going to keep building on that. I feel like I have a lot of momentum. It was a big step up for me and I feel like I showed a lot. I showed I have good conditioning and good movement along with my power.

“My father told me to invite him to come to me. We were pressuring him to start. My dad had me change it up. He came in a little bit, but then he backed off. That’s how I tried to counteract his movement.”

