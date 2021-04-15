The Jaime Munguia-D’Mitrius Ballard fight is rescheduled for June 19, Golden Boy announces

Jaime Munguia will now face D’Mitrius Ballard on June 19.

Golden Boy Promotions announced on Thursday that the highly anticipated middleweight bout between contender Jaime Munguia (36-0, 29 knockouts) and D’Mitrius Ballard (20-0-1, 13 KOs) will now take place on June 19 live on DAZN at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Don Haskins Center.

The fight needed to be rescheduled following an elbow injury suffered by Ballard.

Munguia, rated No. 9 by The Ring, was initially scheduled to face Polish contender Maciej Sulecki on April 23 at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas before Sulecki withdrew due to an injury.

After reigning as the WBO junior middleweight titlist, Munguia, from Tijuana, Mexico, is aiming for his third-straight win at 160 pounds. The 24-year-old last fought in October, stopping Tureano Johnson after six rounds. Ballard, from Temple Hills, Maryland, has not fought since December 2019, when he fought to a draw against 2012 Olympic bronze medalist Yamaguchi Falcao.

