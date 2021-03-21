Veteran Jackie Nava cruises to 10-round decision win over Karina Fernandez

Jackie Nava has not lost a fight since 2011.

Junior featherweight Jackie Nava continues to demonstrate that age is just a number.

The 40-year-old Nava was victorious again Saturday night, defeating Karina Fernandez at the Grand Hotel in her hometown of Tijuana. Scores were 100-90, 99-91, and 97-93 for Nava, who improves to 37-4-4 (16 knockouts).

Saturday’s card also coincided with the 20th anniversary of Nava’s professional career. She made her pro debut in May 2001 in Honolulu.

Nava, who has won world title belts at 118 and 122 pounds, last fought on November 21, defeating Marisol Corona by unanimous decision. Four months earlier, a unanimous decision win over Estrella Valverde was changed to a no-contest because there were no members from the commission present in Mexico City, which was under lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fernandez, who had split her previous four bouts, was game and effectively utilized her reach to connect with head shots. Nava was quicker and more accurate, however, especially in the second half of the fight when she began landing multi-punch combinations.

The 30-year-old Fernandez, who resides in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, drops to 14-7-1 (6 KOs).

Undercard

Fringe junior welterweight contender Rafael Guzman, from nearby Ensenada, defeated Miguel Angel Bautista by six-round technical decision. Scores were 60-54, 60-54, and 59-55 for Guzman, who improves to 24-1-1 (15 KOs).

Guzman outboxed Bautista throughout most of the fight, effectively countering his aggressive opponent. However, an accidental clash of heads opened a nasty cut over the right eye of Bautista in Round 6 and the ringside physician recommended that the fight be stopped. The official time was 2:47.

Bautista, who resides in San Juan Zitlatepec, Mexico, drops to 8-5-2.

Junior bantamweight prospect Carlos Lopez of Bahia de Banderas, Mexico stopped Ensenada’s Jose Pinedo (3-2) in the opening round. A four-punch combination dropped Pinedo to the canvas, where he was counted out at 0:38.

In a clash of junior lightweights who reside in Ensenada, Angel Garcia overcame a first-round knockdown to defeat Dorian Tavizon (4-2, 2 KOs) by unanimous decision. Scores were 57-56, 57-56, and 58-55 for Garcia, who improves to 8-1 (7 KO)s.

The card was promoted by Zanfer Promotions.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing