Bohachuk-Adams, Machado-Tanajara headline Ring City USA’s March 4 and March 18 shows

Serhii Bohachuk. Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

The second time is the charm for junior middleweights Serhii Bohachuk and Brandon Adams.

The pair will finally battle in a Ring City USA main event on March 4 in Puerto Rico, the newly formed sports media platform announced on Friday.

Bohachuk, a California-based Ukrainian, has knocked out all 18 of his opponents thus far, but his opposition has consisted of mostly journeymen. However, unlike any of his previous opponents, Adams is a former world title challenger.

WBC middleweight titlist Jermall Charlo outpointed the 31-year-old Californian in a June 2019 bout in Texas.

Adams (22-3, 14 KOs) was initially tabbed to face Bohachuk in December, but the latter fell ill and was replaced by Sanny Duversonne, who succumbed in a second-round knockout.

Ring City USA also announced a second main event for March 18 as Alberto Machado battles undefeated Hector Tanajara Jr. in a scheduled 10-round lightweight bout.

Machado (22-2, 18 KOs), who previously held a secondary 130-pound title, has not fought since December 2019, when he moved up to lightweight and destroyed Luis Porozo in two rounds following back-to-back knockout defeats at the hands of Andrew Cancio.

Meanwhile, Tanajara (19-0, 5 knockouts), seen as one of Golden Boy’s rising prospects, moves down from 135 pounds to face Machado.

Tanajara was supposed to face veteran Mercito Gesta in the chief support to the welterweight main event featuring Vergil Ortiz Jr. and Samuel Vargas in July. However, the Filipino suffered food poisoning just a day before they were set to clash.

On the undercard to the March 18 event, unbeaten middleweight Christian Mbili (17-0, 16 KOs) squares off against Ievgen Khytrov (20-2, 17 KOs).

Both events will be televised in the United States on NBC Sports Network and the NBC Sports app on Thursday nights at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT with undercard action streaming live on Twitch. The full card will be available on Twitch outside of the United States.