Amateur standout Troy Isley signs with Top Rank

Photo from Isley's Twitter

Amateur standout Troy Isley has signed a multi-year promotional deal with Top Rank, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.



Isley will make his pro debut February 13 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada on the undercard of the vacant world title fight between light heavyweight contenders Joe Smith, Jr. and Maxim Vlasov.



Top Rank will co-promote Isley with Antonio Leonard Promotions, who also promotes unbeaten junior lightweight contender and former WBO featherweight titleholder Shakur Stevenson.

“I’m ready to turn over a new leaf,” said Isley, who is a 2017 World Championships bronze medalist. “I wanted to go to the Olympics, but I did everything an amateur could possibly do. I want to hit the pro scene, showcase my talents, and pursue a world title. I naturally have a pro style. I can box when I want to box. If I have to fight on the inside, I can do that as well. I’ve fought every style, so I feel like I’ll be able to adjust to anything.”



“We’ve been following Troy’s progress, and we believe he’s one of the very best amateurs this country has produced in quite some time,” said Top Rank chairman Bob Arum.



Isley’s head trainer is Kay Koroma, a longtime U.S. amateur coach who has guided his boxing journey since the day he entered Alexandria Boxing Club at the age of 9. Koroma also trains Stevenson and heavyweight prospect Efe Ajagba.

Isley suffered a pair of close defeats in December 2019 at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials, where he ended his career as an amateur fighter. In addition to the World Championships bronze medal, he won gold at the U.S. Championships in 2016 and 2017, a bronze medal at the 2019 Pan American Games, and a silver medal at the 2016 National Golden Gloves.



The 22-year-old holds victories over WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney, 2016 Olympic gold medalist Arlen López, current junior middleweight contender Israil Madrimov, middleweight prospect Austin Williams, unbeaten junior middleweight Sebastian Fundora, and Top Rank stablemate Josue Vargas.



No word yet on what weight class Isley will fight at.

