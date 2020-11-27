Petchmanee CP Freshmart wins WBC 105-pound title, Wanheng Menayothin sustains first loss in 55 outings

Wanheng Menayothin (left) and Petchmanee CP Freshmart. Photo courtesy of the WBC

Petchmanee CP Freshmart (A.K.A. Panya Pradabsri) unseated WBC strawweight titleholder Wanheng Menayothin by 12-round unanimous decision at the City Hall Ground in Nakhon Sawan, Thailand on Friday.

The 29-year-old challenger was able to edge Menayothin in a close-run battle with all three judges scoring the bout 115-113.

This was the first world title fight between Thai fighters to be officiated by all-Thai officials and it was a big deal within the country. It was also the first world title bout to be hosted in Thailand since the pandemic began.

Menayothin, 35, was the longest reigning world titleholder in boxing, having made 12 defenses over the course of a six-year reign, and he was also rated No. 1 by The Ring at 105 pounds. His 54-0 record had gained him cult status due to it surpassing Floyd Mayweather’s 50-0 mark. Those days are over.

With the win, the unheralded Petchmanee CP Freshmart moves to 35-1 (22 KOs).