MTK Global signs former lightweight titlist Miguel Vazquez

MTK Global announced on Friday in a press release that the management company has signed former IBF lightweight titlist Miguel Vazquez (42-10, 16 knockouts).

Vazquez, who held the IBF lightweight belt from 2010 to 2014, is coming off a 12-round split-decision loss Lewis Ritson on Saturday.

The 33-year-old Mexican veteran says that he’s pleased to be with MTK.

“I’m very happy to join MTK Global,” Vazquez said. “They have a very serious team that has delivered everything that they have committed too. It’s a great company and I’m so glad to join them.

“I’m happy that people are recognizing my talent and style and that I’m getting support from different corners from the world. I had a rough start in my career but have been quite solid through it, and that people recognize this hard work is very fulfilling for me.

“It’s an honor to be working with a company that manages such big names. It is huge motivation for me to work even harder and put my name among the elite fighters in the division and sport. I know that MTK Global will give me good fights and I know they will give the opportunities that I need.”

MTK Global Chief Strategy Officer Paul Gibson added: “It’s a pleasure to welcome a fighter of Miguel’s pedigree to the team.

“He’s been operating at the highest level for more than a decade and UK fans know him well from recent battles with MTK trio Josh Taylor, Ohara Davies and Lewis Ritson.

“Luck hasn’t always been on Miguel’s side but he remains as determined as ever to become a two-time world champion and our job now is to help him reach that goal.”

MTK Global will announce Vazquez’s first fight under its banner in due time.

Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.