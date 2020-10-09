Janibek Alimkhanuly scores vicious knockout over Gonzalo Coria
Janibek Alimkhanuly had an objective entering his middleweight fight against Gonzalo Coria Friday night on the chief undercard bout of the Emanuel Navarrete-Ruben Villa featherweight title fight from the MGM Grand Conference Center in Las Vegas.
No one ever stopped 23-year-old Argentinian.
Alimkhanuly (9-0, 5 knockouts) made sure his point was made.
In the second round, it was, when a left sent Coria (16-4, 6 KOs) dangling prone on the bottom rope at :59 of the round.
Referee Celestino Ruiz quickly waved it over.
An Alimkhanuly counter left hand sent Coria down with around a minute left in the first. Coria took a knee and showed Ruiz he was able to continue.
“I want to fight a world champion soon, like Demetrius Andrade and Jermall Charlo,” Alimkhanuly said. “Canelo Alvarez, of course. Top Rank promotes Ryota Murata 160. I want to fight him as well. Whoever the top guys are 160, I want them next.”
Joseph Santoliquito is an award-winning sportswriter who has been working for Ring Magazine/RingTV.com since October 1997 and is the president of the Boxing Writers Association of America. He can be followed on twitter @JSantoliquito.
GET THE LATEST ISSUE AT THE RING SHOP (CLICK HERE) or Subscribe