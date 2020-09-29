Tuesday, September 29, 2020  |
Jazza Dickens and trainer Derry Mathews test positive for COVID-19, clash with Ryan Walsh postponed

Dickens left and Walsh.
by Tris Dixon

The anticipated all-British matchup between Ryan Walsh and Jazza Dickens is off after Dickens and his trainer Derry Mathews tested positive for COVID-19.

MTK Global released a statement confirming the information on Tuesday morning U.K. time.

The (Wednesday, September 30) show still goes ahead, topped by the Ohara Davies-Tyrone McKenna clash in the MTK Golden Contract junior welterweight final.

The key Walsh-Dickens clash, a brilliant trade fight, will be the Golden Contract featherweight final and will be rescheduled at a later date.

 

