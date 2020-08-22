Shawn Porter outclasses Sebastian Formella to shutout win over 12 rounds

Photo by Sean Michael Ham/TGB Promotions

Former two-time world titleholder Shawn Porter outboxed Sebastian Formella over 12 one-sided rounds, earning a decision victory Saturday night at the Microsoft Theatre in Los Angeles, California.

All three judges scored the bout 120-108 in favor of Porter, who improves to 31-3, 17 knockouts.



It was an impressive performance by Porter, even though he faced a fighter who was a significant underdog. Porter looked very sharp throughout most of the fight, dominating the action by displaying a variety of attack against Formella.



Porter, who is originally from Akron, Ohio and now living and training in Las Vegas, Nevada, last fought on September 28, losing by split-decision to Errol Spence in a world unification title fight. Porter would lose his WBC title to Spence.

The 33-year-old Formella was taking a significant step-up in opposition against Porter, who has faced the likes of Spence, Devon Alexander, Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman, Andre Berto, Kell Brook, Paulie Malignaggi, Julio Diaz, and Adrien Broner. In his last bout on January 18, Formella defeated Nicaragua’s Roberto Arriaza by unanimous decision.



From the opening bell, Porter walked Formella down, looking to close the gap between the two and connect to the head of body. Porter did find success, landing a counter left hook or right uppercuts to the head, but it was hard jabs that would snap Formella’s head back early in the fight.

Formella relied on countering Porter off a jab, but as the fight progressed, Porter began to find a rhythm. As the fight progressed towards the middle rounds, Porter relied on his footwork and ring generalship to get in range to connect with vicious hooks and crosses to Formella’s head.

Sensing he was down in the fight, Formella increased his punch output during round 6. The tactic allowed him to connect more, including sequences when he would throw two jabs, following those up with a straight right hand to the head of Porter.

Porter’s punches began to take their toll in round 7. Formella continued to be game, but his punch output dropped significantly. A left hook by Porter with seconds left stunned Formella, forcing him back against the ropes as Porter landed at will before the bell sounded to end the round.



As the bout progressed into the second half of the fight, Porter continued to unload on Formella, who was still game despite the number of punches he took from Porter.

During round 12, Porter landed several combinations flush to Formella’s head. To his credit, Formella continued to fight back, even though the outcome of the fight was already decided earlier in the fight.



Punch stat numbers reflected the one-sided fight as Porter landed 304 of 785 total punches (39 percent). Formella connected on only 148 of 586 total punches (25 percent).

After the fight, Porter is confident he will face the winner of Errol Spence, Jr. and Danny Garcia, which will take place on November 21.



“(Formella) was tough,” said Porter, who prepared for the Formella fight by sparring his father/ trainer Kenny Porter. “After about the sixth round, my Dad said he was taking these punches and he’s going to continue taking them. He told me to keep the pressure on him.”

“I’m still here. I ain’t going nowhere.”

Formella, who is originally from Poland and now resides in Hamburg, Germany, drops to 22-1, 10 KOs.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing