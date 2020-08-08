Jamal James defeats Thomas Dulorme in entertaining PBC on Fox main event

Photo by Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

Jamal James scored a unanimous decision victory over Thomas Dulorme inside the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles. The bout headlined the return of Premier Boxing Champions to Fox. The judges scored it 115-113, 116-112 and 117-11 for the welterweight contender from Minneapolis, who moves to 27-1 (12 knockouts).

James used his height and reach advantage to dictate the pace from the outside. However, the veteran from Puerto Rico dug to the body with hard hooks and tried to make it rough throughout. Dulorme (25-4-1, 16 KOs) was able to keep it competitive and test James, but was simply outworked down the stretch.

Referee Thomas Taylor warned Dulorme several times for rabbit punches. But James’ work rate and offensive diversity kept Dulorme stifled. Trainer Joel Diaz implored Dulorme to pour on the offense, but James was in control by the middle rounds and coasted late.

According to CompuBox, James landed 204 of 772 total punches (26%), while Dulorme connected on 115 of 771 (15%). James landed 44% of his power punches and was able to keep the fight on the outside for 72% of the time, according to CompuTrack.

These two share an opponent in common, Cuban veteran Yordenis Ugas. James lost to Ugas by unanimous decision in 2016, as did Dulorme a year later. James is now 7-0 since the loss to Ugas, his lone defeat as a pro. He won a vacant interim welterweight belt tonight, and figures to be in the mix for a legitimate title shot soon.

During the broadcast, PBC on Fox announced their fall schedule, which includes a PPV showdown between Errol Spence and Danny Garcia on November 21, and a bunch of “To Be Announced” events on Fox and Fox Sports 1.

Before the main event, junior welterweight prospect Omar Juarez improved to 8-0 (4 KOs) with a workmanlike unanimous decision win over Willie Shaw, who fell to 12-2 (8 KOs).

In the Fox TV opener, Cuban David Morrell improved to 3-0 (2 KOs) with a dominant points win over veteran Lennox Allen (22-1-1, 14 KOs), who lost for the first time as a pro.

Three more undercard fights were broadcast on Fox Sports 1 after the main event on Fox concluded.

