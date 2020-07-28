Angelo Leo expects a great fight from Stephen Fulton, promises to capture WBO 122-pound title

Photo from Mayweather Promotions

Young and undefeated contenders Angelo Leo and Stephen Fulton will contest the vacant WBO junior featherweight title at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut on Saturday.

Leo, who recently entered The Ring 122 pound ratings at No. 10, is excited to get back to action after an enforced lay off.

“I think it’s going to be a great fight,” Leo (19-0, 9 knockouts) told The Ring last Thursday. “On paper it looks like a good fight, but I’ve been studying him and I’ve seen what he’s got. He’s got a good jab and good distance control, but we’ve been practicing on a lot of things and we have two or three game plans to combat that. We have a remedy for anything he brings.”

The 26-year-old Leo has come a long way since turning to boxing at eight years old in his hometown of Albuquerque, New Mexico. His mother battled drink and drug addiction, leading his father to gain sole custardy of Angelo and his younger brother.

As an amateur, under his father’s stewardship, Leo was a five-time state Silver Gloves champion, a junior Golden Gloves champion, a Desert Showdown champion and a state Golden Gloves champion. After compiling a 65-10 record, he turned professional in the fall of 2012.

Leo won his first 10 fights but lacked direction. As a result, the team decided to head to Las Vegas and sought out Floyd Mayweather Jr. at the Mayweather Boxing Club. “El Chinito” impressed those in the know and was quickly signed by Mayweather Promotions.

Since making the move, Leo’s career has gone from strength to strength, and he is now close to achieving his life’s ambition. He also draws inspiration from his illustrious promoter’s success.

“He’s pound-for-pound one of the greatest fighters, so having him in my corner feels kinda surreal,” Leo admitted. “At times it doesn’t sink in that he’s there giving me advice. I take it for what it is and I run with it.”

When the fight with Fulton was officially announced, Mayweather shared some pearls of wisdom with his young fighter.

“A few times last week he was in the gym giving me some pointers, giving me some advice when I was sparring,” he said. “We touched up on a little bit of the game plan with him.”

Leo is confident of making his boyhood dreams come true this weekend.

“It would mean a lot [to become world champion],” he said. “It is one of my dreams since I was a young kid. To accomplish that would mean the world to me, my family and everybody around me because they know how hard I’ve worked.

“Tune in, it’s going to be a great fight, a lot of fireworks, and on August 1st I’m going to become world champion.”

Fulton turned professional in 2014, and his early promise was covered in a New Faces feature that appeared on RingTV.com.

He has since gone on to score wins over eight previously unbeaten fighters, including Adam Lopez, Isaac Avelar and Arnold Khegai, en route to earning a No. 9 rating with The Ring.

The Showtime telecast which also features Tramaine Williams vs. Ra’eese Aleem and Joe George vs. Marcos Escudero begins at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

