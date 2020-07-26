Final bout sheet and weights for 3.2.1 Boxing: Michael Duchover vs. Jorge Marron Jr.

Lightweight prospects Michael Dutchover and Ruben Torres weighed in on Saturday for their co-featured bouts on the inaugural 3.2.1. Boxing PPV broadcast, airing live on the Thompson Boxing Promotions website (www.thompsonboxing.com), on Sunday. The show starts at 4:30 p.m. PT / 7:30 p.m. ET., and will take place at the Omega Products International Event Center in Corona, California, with an opening featherweight contest between Arnold Dinong and Brandon Cruz.

Dutchover, who is looking to rebound from his first professional loss, takes on Jorge Marron Jr. Torres seeks to remain unbeaten vs. the most experienced opponent of his pro career, Chilean veteran Oscar Bravo.

3.2.1 Boxing is priced at $6.50 (US Territories, Canada, EU and select Asian Countries) and $3.50 (Latin America, African and select Asian Countries).