Showtime Boxing announces return with eight fight dates beginning in August

Showtime Boxing didn’t so much dip their toes back into the post-pandemic boxing pool as much as it jumped in head first, announcing an eight date schedule on Wednesday that will take the premium cable platform through December.

A day after Top Rank wrapped up their seven-week summer series, Showtime and Premier Boxing Champions announced two pay-per-view cards, on September 26 and October 24, plus six cards on Showtime. Showtime hasn’t televised a live boxing card since a ShoBox card on March 13.

Prices for the PPV cards are still to be announced, though Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza said they would be in line with recent PPV prices.

All of the shows will take place inside a “bubble” at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn.

PBC on @ShowtimeBoxing returns with a stellar lineup for the remainder of 2020, and it all starts on August 1st. 💥🥊 #SHOBoxingReturns #PBConSHOWTIME pic.twitter.com/LZVTX06LhF — PBC (@premierboxing) July 22, 2020

The series of shows kicks off on August 1 with Stephen Fulton (18-0, 8 knockouts) facing off against Angelo Leo (19-0, 9 KOs) for the WBO junior featherweight title recently vacated by Emanuel Navarrete. That card will two other fights, with Tramaine Williams (19-0, 6 KOs) facing Ra’eese Aleem (16-0, 10 KOs) in a junior featherweight bout, plus Joe George (10-0, 6 KOs) vs. Marcos Escudero (10-1, 9 KOs) in a rematch of their fight last November, which Escudero won by split decision.

On August 15, David Benavidez (22-0, 19 KOs) will defend his WBC super middleweight title against Roamer Alexis Angulo, with Rolando Romero (11-0, 10 KOs) facing Jackson Marinez (19-0, 7 KOs) in a lightweight bout, and Otto Wallin (20-1, 13 KOs) vs. Travis Kauffman (32-3, 23 KOs) in a heavyweight bout as supports.

Then on September 19, Erickson Lubin (22-1, 16 KOs) will meet Terrell Gausha (21-1-1, 10 KOs) in a WBC junior middleweight title eliminator, with former title challenger Tugstsogt Nyambayar (11-1, 9 KOs) facing Eduardo Ramirez (23-2-3, 10 KOs) in a WBC featherweight title elimination bout, and Jaron “Boots” Ennis (25-0, 23 KOs) facing an opponent to be named in a welterweight bout.

The Charlo twins will co-headline a pay-perv-view on September 26, with Jermall Charlo defending the WBC middleweight title against Sergey Derevyanchenko, and Jermell Charlo facing Jeison Rosario for the RING junior middleweight championship.

The card will also feature Brandon Figueroa (20-0-1, 15 KOs) vs. Damien Vasquez (15-1-1, 7 KOs), plus Diego Magdaleno (32-3, 13 KOs) vs. Isaac Cruz (19-1-1, 14 KOs), Mario Barrios (25-0, 16 KOs) vs. Ryan Karl (18-2, 11 KOs) and the return of former unified junior featherweight titleholder Daniel Roman (26-3-1, 10 KOs) vs. TBA.

On October 10, Sergey Lipinets (16-1, 12 KOs) will face Kudratillo Abdukakhorov (15-0, 8 KOs) for the IBF welterweight interim title, with Xavier Martinez (15-0, 11 KOs) facing Claudio Marrero (24-4, 17 KOs) and Malik Hawkins (18-0, 11 KOs) facing Subriel Matias (15-1, 15 KOs) in support bouts.

Then, on October 24, Gervonta Davis will face Leo Santa Cruz in a pay-per-view bout.

On November 28, Chris Colbert (14-0, 5 KOs) will face Jaime Arboleda (16-1, 13 KOs) in the junior lightweight main event, with Richardson Hitchins (11-0, 5 KOs) facing Argenis Mendez (25-5-3, 12 KOs) in the chief support bout.

Rounding out the volley of cards will be the December 12 card, headlined by Nordine Oubaali (17-0, 12 KOs) making the mandatory defense of his WBC bantamweight title against Nonito Donaire (40-6, 26 KOs).