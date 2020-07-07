Ryan Garcia accepts WBC lightweight title eliminator against Luke Campbell

Lightweight contender Ryan Garcia. Photo credit: Getty Images

It looks like the WBC lightweight title eliminator offered to Ryan Garcia was too good to pass up.

Golden Boy Promotions, which promotes Garcia, appear to have accepted the bout mandated by the sanctioning body, with WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman making a formal announcement on Monday evening.

“[email protected] has confirmed @KingRyanG participation in the fight vs. @luke11campbell ! Great tournament in the lightweight division,” stated Sulaiman via Twitter.

The winner of this fight would become the mandatory challenger for WBC lightweight titleholder Devin Haney.

Sulaiman’s announcement came a few hours after the WBO mandated their own world title eliminator between Garcia and Emmanuel Tagoe of Ghana. Tagoe, (31-1-1, 15 knockouts), who resides in Accra, Ghana, is promoted by Lou DiBella.

Garcia (20-0, 17 KOs), who resides in Victorville, California, has a significant following on social media. The 21-year-old is currently trained by Eddy Reynoso, who also works with Ring Magazine middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, undefeated junior lightweight contender Oscar Valdez, WBC flyweight titleholder Julio Cesar Martinez and heavyweight prospect Frank Sanchez.

In his last bout, on February 14, Garcia delivered a highlight-reel, one-punch knockout of Nicaragua’s Francisco Fonseca before a crowd of over 10,000 at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California.

Campbell (20-3, 16 KOs), who resides in Hull, England, has not fought since losing to Ring Magazine champion Vasiliy Lomachenko on August 31.

Should both sides decide to move forward, the WBC will provide a window of time for a financial agreement to be reached. Failing that a purse bid will be arranged between Golden Boy and Matchroom Promotions.

