Oscar De La Hoya says he’s inspired by Mike Tyson, seriously considering a comeback

Hardcore boxing fans aren’t the only ones getting excited about a potential Mike Tyson comeback by watching 6-to-26-second clips of the former heavyweight champion bang the hell out of mitts at home and in the gym.

He’s starting to look like Iron Mike again 👀 (🎥: @MikeTyson) pic.twitter.com/TcOiN2wDt0 — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) June 22, 2020

A fellow hall of famer, not a heavyweight but one who often posted heavyweight pay-per-view numbers, has been inspired to get back into the gym with the intention of possibly making a comeback of his own. Golden Boy Promotions CEO Oscar De La Hoya, who celebrated his 47th birthday in February, told RingTV’s Cynthia Conte that’s he’s watching Tyson, who turns 54 on June 30, with interest during an exclusive interview on Monday.

“I want to see what Tyson does first,” said the six-division titleholder. “I have been working out, I have been training, I have been staying in shape.

“Obviously, I’m not in fighting shape, yet, to go 12 rounds, but I’m sure I can get there. We’ll see.”

Tyson revealed intentions to return to the ring in early May and has been trending ever since. It’s not clear whether Tyson will take part in celebrity fights, exhibitions, charity events or actual sanctioned boxing matches. But the world will be watching, along with De La Hoya, if and when it happens.

“I want to see Tyson perform,” De La Hoya said. “(I want to) see how his reflexes are, see if he can go past three, four rounds. Then I’ll make my decision.”

If Tyson can do it, De La Hoya thinks he can, and he says he’ll aim for the 154-pound division.

More of De La Hoya’s exclusive interview with Conte will be posted this week.

The Ring Magazine’s next issue is a special edition chronicling the storied career of Tyson. It is available for pre-order now at The Ring eShop.