Antonio DeMarco faces undefeated Giovani Santillan on June 16 in Vegas

Former WBC lightweight titleholder Antonio DeMarco will face unbeaten Giovani Santillan in a scheduled 10 round welterweight contest at the MGM Grand, Las Vegas on Tuesday.



DeMarco (33-8-1, 24 knockouts) had been due to face fringe contender Chris Van Heerden in April before the COVID-19 pandemic curtailed those plans.

The 34-year-old southpaw has been living in Las Vegas for a year and once the boxing industry picked up again, he was given the nod to face Santillan.



“The fight against Giovani Santillan is one more fight that God gives me the opportunity and I will enjoy it,” DeMarco told The Ring. “It is a very tough fight against an undefeated guy who brings a lot of desire to get ahead but I’m calmly waiting for the moment of the fight and enjoying every day.”

DeMarco is one of a number of fighters under a strict testing regime.

“We have been doing various tests and exams every day but everything OK.” he explained.



The grizzled veteran is past his prime but remains a solid gatekeeper at welterweight. Although he has lost his last two fights, against Maxim Dadashev (UD 10) and Jamal James (UD 10). He showed against previously unbeaten Eddie Ramirez (KO 1) that he can still be dangerous and knows that if he can snap the losing streak, he can continue to get paydays.



“At this stage of my career you just have to do well,” he said. “Preparing and enjoying what you do and you can beat anyone. The pressure is on him facing a dangerous former champion.

“It is important to win this fight because many doors of opportunities would be open for to us.”

Santillan turned professional in 2012 and was a regular fixture on Thompson Promotions cards in Southern California. The 28-year-old southpaw is coming off knockout over Wilfrido Buelvas (KO 2) last November and recently signed a co-promotional deal with Top Rank.

