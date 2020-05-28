Omar Rosario signs with Split-T Management

Recent signee with Split-T Management Omar Rosario

Amateur standout Omar Rosario of Puerto Rico has decided to turn pro, signing a deal with Split-T Management, it was announced on Thursday afternoon.

The announcement comes two days after Split-T Management announced the signing of 2020 U.S. Olympic Trials champion Javier Martinez, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Rosario and Martinez are among a handful of amateur fighters to sign management deals with Split-T, including lightweight Dalis Kaleiopu and junior middleweight Kahshad Elliot. All four are scheduled to make their pro debuts later this year.

The 22-year-old is the Olympic Trials champion at 152 pounds. Of all the fighters representing Puerto Rico at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, Rosario was considered the favorite to medal at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo. Because the COVID-19 pandemic forced organizers to postpone the Olympic Games until next year and after consulting with his family and team, Rosario decided it was best to turn pro.

“Although I am disappointed I won’t be able to compete for Puerto Rico in the Olympics this year, I feel that I am better able to represent my country in the pros,” said Rosario. “Puerto Rico is looking for their next superstar and I am that guy.”

Rosario has been fighting since age 7 and resides in Caguas, the hometown of Miguel Cotto, whose father Miguel Sr. was Rosario’s first trainer. He won six national championship on the island and represented the Puerto Rico national team at several international amateur tournaments.

Rosario is eager to make his pro debut under Split-T Management’s Tim VanNewHouse.

“I am ready and working hard every day to build a great legacy in boxing and I know that Tim and the whole Split-T family will help me do that. I just want to make the people of Puerto Rico proud.”

According to VanNewhouse, Rosario, with over 200 amateur fights, is a complete fighter with good fundamental skills and a particular fondness for attacking the body like his idol, Cotto.

“I’m really excited about adding Omar to our growing roster of young talent,” said VanNewHouse. “He’s from a deep boxing culture in Puerto Rico that has great love and pride for the sport. Omar’s an outstanding talent and he can easily be described as a boxer-puncher with a beautiful, precise left hook – similar to Cotto’s when he was an amateur. With Omar’s ability and experience, he has a maturity about him that should help him make a flawless transition to the professional ranks.”

Rosario will be trained by Joe Santiago, who is the coach of the Puerto Rico National team and trained Cotto for several world title fights. He is pursuing a Bachelor’s degree in marketing and finance at Ana G. Mendez University.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for The Ring since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

