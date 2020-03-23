PBC postpones all events through May due to COVID-19 pandemic

Premier Boxing Champions has canceled all events through May due to the coronavirus pandemic, TGB Promotions president Tom Brown announced on Monday.

“We will reschedule the postponed events at a later date once it becomes safe to do so,” said Brown. “Now is the time for everyone to do everything they can to stop the spread of the pandemic and take care of your loved ones and your neighbors.”

PBC had already canceled their March 28 card that was slated to feature bantamweights Luis Nery and Aaron Alameda at Park MGM in Las Vegas and had nothing scheduled for May.

Monday’s decision was meant to adhere to the recommendations for fighting the COVID-19 pandemic made by the Centers for Disease Control, which recommended last week sporting events and other large gatherings be called off for the next eight weeks.

“Large gatherings and mass events can contribute to the spread of the coronavirus,” the CDC said. That eight-week period would extend through May 9.