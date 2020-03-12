Thompson Boxing postpones March 14 Night of Champions card

The following press release was issued by Thompson Boxing on Thursday, March 12.

We regretfully must cancel our annual Night of Champions dinner and private show set for Saturday, March 14, due to COVID-19 virus that is affecting the world. The California State Athletic Commission, which sanctions all professional combative sports, is adhering to the recommendations of Governor Gavin Newsom and has cancelled all events through the end of the month.

No new date has been set for Night of Champions as we will use common sense and protect our boxers, staff and fans.

The March 14 Night of Champions dinner was to take place at the DoubleTree Hotel in Orange, California, and it was headlined by lightweight prospect Michael Dutchover.