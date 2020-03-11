Lucas Browne: ‘Apti Davtaev hasn’t gone deep into the late rounds, that is where I get stronger’

Veteran heavyweight Lucas Browne will be in for a tough fight on March 28.

The Australian puncher takes on Apti Davtaev at Park MGM in Las Vegas in the chief support bout to the junior featherweight clash between former 118-pound titleholder Luis Nery and Aaron Alameda.

Browne was initially slated to face Otto Wallin, who notably had a strong performance against world champion Tyson Fury last September, but the Swedish contender was forced to withdraw from the fight just weeks after it was formally announced due to a foot injury.

When asked if the sudden change affected training camp, Browne told The Ring it actually helped his preparation.

“To be honest, no, it hasn’t affected my training,” Browne said. “Davtaev and I are the same height, and that’s probably better for me.”

In 21 fights, the 30-year-old Davtaev, who hails from Russia is 20-0-1 with 19 knockouts. Despite his high KO ratio, Browne believes his foe lacks experience and will look to expose that in the ring.

“He hasn’t gone deep into the late rounds,” he continued. “I believe that is where I strive and get stronger.”

Browne won the first 25 bouts of his career, with 22 of those victories coming by way of knockout. However, he suffered two brutal defeats, a sixth-round knockout to Dillian Whyte in March 2018, and a shocking third-round knockout to journeyman David Allen last April. Despite multiple setbacks, Browne (29-2, 25 KOs), 40, believes he can still compete against some of the division’s contenders.

“I see myself performing well against guys like (former titleholder) Charles Martin, Luis Ortiz, and Adam Kownacki (who was stopped in the fourth round by Robert Helenius on Saturday),” Browne said. “I am interested in competitive money fights.”

Browne is coming off a second-round knockout of 45-year-old Australian journeyman John Hopoate in a November affair that was scheduled for six rounds.