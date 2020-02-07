Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Russell & Rigo, Prograis-Hooker, Mythical Matchups)

Left to right: Rigo, Russell, King Tug & Solis.

CLUB SHOWS, LAST WEEK’S FIGHTS, THIS WEEKEND’S FIGHTS

Hey Dougie,

Hope everything is well with you. I had a couple of questions. When is Thompson hosting fights in Ontario again? And while I’m on the subject of club shows why do you think Golden Boy doesn’t do any fights in Pomona, Riverside or in the San Gabriel Valley. I was talking to some kids from a gym in Pomona and they say Riverside and the SGV have a lot of talent. I know Pomona has some good fighters coming up. Hopefully we get this generation’s Sandoval brothers or a Mosley. I just want to watch the local talent locally, you know?

That Danny Roman scrap was a classic. I thought he had it, but it was so close I don’t care who won as long as they do it again. I’m glad I listened to you on the JoJo Diaz fight. I thought he would’ve won but I had a lot of detractors in my ear that almost had me betting on Farmer. I think on the rematch we’re going to see what the critics were talking about with Farmer being more elusive, slick and putting that effective pressure. Tevin Farmer reminded me more of Jose Pedraza when he fought tank forgot he had superb boxing skills and tried to walk his opponent down. Too much hate on Andrade this weekend. If it would’ve gone to the 12th, I would’ve understood but oh well I just hope he keeps busy and stops calling out Canelo. Let the fans put your name out there.

Ruben Villa looked good, but I feel like something is missing besides the power of course. Maybe it’s time for a new trainer. Who do think would be a good fit for him? I’m choosing Pedro Diaz.

Who do you have for this weekend? I don’t know much about King Tug but I know Gary Russell is the truth so I’m going for Russell. I have Guillermo Rigondeaux by TKO in the 4th.

Take care of yourself, Dougie. – Joey, Pomona

Thanks for the reminder, Joey.

I also favor Rigo and Russell tomorrow night. I think Liborio Solis will last longer than four rounds with the former 122-pound champ, but even at 39 (and fighting at the lightest weight of his pro career) Rigo should have too much the former bantamweight title challenger. If the aging Cuban master scores a stoppage, I think it happens in the late rounds. Solis has never been stopped and while he’s aggressive, which should play into Rigo’s counterpunching prowess, he’s also awkward. I won’t be surprised if the 37-year-old Venezuelan goes the distance.

I think Russell will outpoint Nyambayar provided the defending WBC featherweight titleholder doesn’t struggle to make 126 pounds. I like King Tug but it seems like he’s being rushed into this title shot and I don’t like that he only fought once last year (his difficult 12-rounder vs. Claudio Marrero). Then again, “Mr.” Russell, as we all know, is not Mr. Activity. Five bouts in five years. Good grief, what a waste of one’s prime. But Russell is 31. He’s still got some prime left, and 31 pro bouts under his belt. Tug’s got nine. I know Murodjon Akhmadaliev just won two major titles in his eighth pro bout, but MJ’s a little more versatile than Tug, and Russell’s a phenomenal talent.

When is Thompson hosting fights in Ontario again? First show of 2019 is on Feb. 19 (at the Double Tree Hotel, of course). They return to Ontario on April 10. Be there or be square.

And while I’m on the subject of club shows why do you think Golden Boy doesn’t do any fights in Pomona, Riverside or in the San Gabriel Valley. Where would GBP stage these shows? You gotta have the right venue. Also, Thompson Boxing generally signs or works with the boxing talent from those areas.

I was talking to some kids from a gym in Pomona and they say Riverside and the SGV have a lot of talent. I know Pomona has some good fighters coming up. Give me some names, bro.

Hopefully we get this generation’s Sandoval brothers or a Mosley. Those are some very high hopes.

I just want to watch the local talent locally, you know? Thompson Boxing’s got you covered.

That Danny Roman scrap was a classic. I thought he had it, but it was so close I don’t care who won as long as they do it again. I feel the same way. I didn’t score it round by round but thought the fight could have gone either way by a point or two after 12 hotly contested rounds. I think a rematch will feature even more action, and, according to Thompson Boxing, Roman is lobbying the WBA and IBF for an immediate return bout with “MJ.”

I’m glad I listened to you on the JoJo Diaz fight. I thought he would’ve won but I had a lot of detractors in my ear that almost had me betting on Farmer. It was an even matchup on paper. I don’t blame the “detractors” for going with Farmer, but Diaz has come into his own. I knew if he could get Farmer to stand and trade with him he could outhustle the defending beltholder.

I think on the rematch we’re going to see what the critics were talking about with Farmer being more elusive, slick and putting that effective pressure. We’ll see. I have to wonder if Farmer’s struggle to make 130 is beginning to hamper his abilities.

Tevin Farmer reminded me more of Jose Pedraza when he fought tank forgot he had superb boxing skills and tried to walk his opponent down. Yeah, poor strategy from both former IBF 130-pound beltholders. Pedraza looked better when he stepped up to 135. Maybe Farmer will, too.

Too much hate on Andrade this weekend. If it would’ve gone to the 12th, I would’ve understood but oh well I just hope he keeps busy and stops calling out Canelo. I hope he keeps busy, stops calling out Canelo AND Golovkin, AND fights legit contenders, AND doesn’t look as sloppy as he has in recent bouts.

Let the fans put your name out there. Amen to that, and pretend Twitter-fans that call out Canelo and GGG for Andrade but don’t even watch Andrade’s fights DO NOT COUNT.

Ruben Villa looked good, but I feel like something is missing besides the power of course. Really? I think the featherweight prospect looks like a complete fighter. He’s one of the slickest/ring savvy up-and-comers out there.

Maybe it’s time for a new trainer. Who do think would be a good fit for him? I’m choosing Pedro Diaz. Nothing against Mr. Diaz, but Villa doesn’t need him. I think Villa’s got an excellent training team behind him: Max and Sam Garcia aren’t big names but they’ve been around a lot longer than many realize. I think they’re grossly overlooked and underrated. And assistant trainer Dean Familton is among the best cornerman I’ve heard or witnessed.

PROGRAIS-HOOKER, GYM WARS

Hey Doug,

Who you got if this one gets done? Impressed with both guys willingness to go right back into the hard stuff. I was really impressed with Hooker in the Ramirez fight: sharp, quick and powerful! He looked on his way to beat Ramirez in my opinion but Ramirez disagreed I guess. I’m picking Hooker by KO.

Btw no more gym wars/ reports from the Ring? Would be great to have something coming from Joel Diaz’ gym with all the Uzbek scary mofos. And pls tell these guys that they need a good nickname ala Triple G/ Krusher before they even go on TV. Seriously!! Peace. – Vince

How does “Bek Bully” strike you as a fighting moniker? I rather like it. Keep an eye out for the 168/175 pounder (23-year-ol Bektemir Melikuziev) from Diaz’s Indio Desert “Uzbeki-Clan”. I’m planning some near-future reports and photo essays (for the magazine) on Diaz’s gym, Robert Garcia’s Riverside Dojo, and Egis Klimas’ big Boxing Laboratory in Oxnard. Stay tuned.

I hope Prograis-Hooker get made. It’s a near 50-50 fight in my opinion, but I slightly favor Regis. Even though he came up short vs. Josh Taylor (who I believe is pound-for-pound worthy), I think he’s a very special talent/individual. If the fight takes place at 140 pounds, I think he outpoints Hooker or maybe stops the rangy Texan in the late rounds. If the fight takes place at 147 or some catchweight between the junior welterweight and welterweight limits, I’ll give Hooker more of a shot.

MYTHICAL MATCHUPS (FAMILY FUED AND SCANDINAVIAN EDITION)

Hello Mr. Fischer, greetings from snowy Norway. First time writing into your mailbag. I thought I would ask about some mythical matchups:

Wladimir vs Vitali

Chris Eubank vs Chris Eubank Jr.

Floyd Mayweather vs Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Leon vs Michael Spinks

Julio Chavez vs Julio Chavez Jr (at 154???)

Jermell vs Jermall Charlo

Steffen Tangstad vs Brian Nielsen

Steffen Tangstad vs Leon Spinks

Steffen Tangstad vs Joseph Parker

Steffen Tangstad vs Ingemar Johansson

Ole Klemetsen vs Badou Jack

A bit of Scandinavian stuff at the end there sorry. – Will

No worries, Will. Thanks for finally sharing your thoughts with the mailbag. Write in again soon!

Wladimir vs Vitali – Big Bro by late stoppage (unless he takes pity on his more-talented but not-as-sturdy Little Bro)

Chris Eubank vs Chris Eubank Jr. – Senior by close but unanimous decision. (Father knows best.)

Floyd Mayweather vs Floyd Mayweather Jr. – Junior by close but unanimous decision. (OK, so maybe father doesn’t always know best.)

Leon vs Michael Spinks – Jinx by close, maybe majority decision

Julio Chavez vs Julio Chavez Jr (at 154???) – Senior (as James Brown once sang “Papa don’t take no mess!”)

Jermell vs Jermall Charlo – Jermall by close but unanimous decision.

Steffen Tangstad vs Brian Nielsen – The Great Dane by decision or late stoppage (Nielsen was too big for the somewhat fragile Norwegian)

Steffen Tangstad vs Leon Spinks – Neon by decision.

Steffen Tangstad vs Joseph Parker – Parker by decision or late stoppage.

Steffen Tangstad vs Ingemar Johansson – Ingo drops the Hammer of Thor on poor Steffy by the fifth round.

Ole Klemetsen vs Badou Jack – This one ends in a draw, of course.

SCORING

Hey Doug.

The term “swing round” has had me thinking recently. Judging is obviously subjective but should all these close rounds that we all struggle to score be scored as 10 10? And why don’t we see this happen often. Would love your thoughts. Take care. – Hammi

While some countries (such as Japan) are OK with even rounds, the boxing commissions of most jurisdictions frown on 10-10 rounds, especially if a judge has more than one in a fight or seems to include an even round in most of the bouts he or she scores. It’s viewed as indecisive, “wishy washy,” lazy, which might explain why I score so many even rounds during my commentary gigs.

