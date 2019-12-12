Watch: Christina Cruz makes one last run at the Olympic trials

Christina Cruz has been one of the best female amateur boxers of the past decade, but has yet to fulfill her dream to compete at the Olympics. Cruz hopes the third time will be the charm as she tries to make the national team at the USA Boxing trials in Louisiana from Dec. 9 to 16.

At age 37, this will be her last shot at making it to the Olympics. But she’s already been setting up for life after boxing, with business interests outside of the ring, and has taken steps to plan for a family.

Follow her story in this mini-documentary by Ryan Songalia and Skanda Kadirgamar.