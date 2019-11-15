Friday, November 15, 2019  |
On this day: The greatest US Olympic boxing team turn professional at MSG

Evander Holyfield (R) lands a punch against Lionel Byarm. Photo from The Ring archive
15
Nov
by The Ring

On November 15, 1984 Madison Square Garden hosted the professional debuts of six members of the U.S. Olympic boxing team, four of whom captured gold medals at the Los Angeles games that year. Pernell Whitaker (gold), Mark Breland (gold), Meldrick Taylor (gold), Tyrell Biggs (gold), Virgil Hill (silver) and Evander Holyfield (bronze) all won their bouts in convincing fashion. The sellout event was broadcast on ABC television.

Evander Holyfield v Lionel Byarm. Photo from The Ring archive

Pernell Whitaker vs. Farrain Comeaux. Photo from The Ring archive

Pernell Whitaker (R) with trainer Lou Duva following victory over Farrain Comeaux. Photo from The Ring achive

Mark Breland vs. Dwight Williams. Photo from The Ring archive

Mark Breland vs. Dwight Williams. Photo from The Ring archive

 

 

