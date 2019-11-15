On this day: The greatest US Olympic boxing team turn professional at MSG
Evander Holyfield (R) lands a punch against Lionel Byarm. Photo from The Ring archive
On November 15, 1984 Madison Square Garden hosted the professional debuts of six members of the U.S. Olympic boxing team, four of whom captured gold medals at the Los Angeles games that year. Pernell Whitaker (gold), Mark Breland (gold), Meldrick Taylor (gold), Tyrell Biggs (gold), Virgil Hill (silver) and Evander Holyfield (bronze) all won their bouts in convincing fashion. The sellout event was broadcast on ABC television.