Regis Prograis-Josh Taylor WBSS 140-pound final set for October 26 in London

The anticipated junior welterweight tournament final of the World Boxing Super Series has found a date and a venue, according to a Saturday Tweet from the series organizers, promoters Kalle and Nisse Sauerland:

In recent weeks it looked like the showdown between Prograis and Taylor, The Ring’s Nos. 1- and 2-rated junior welterweights, would not happen because Team Prograis was upset about financial compensation and had filed a lawsuit against Comosa AG, the owner of the WBSS, on Aug. 9, claiming breach of contract and announcing, via press release, that the WBA titleholder had withdrawn from the tournament.

However, the two sides obviously worked out their differences and it was the lawsuit that was withdrawn, according to a Tweet from Mike Coppinger of The Athletic just a few hours ahead of the Sauerland Tweet.

Prograis (24-0, 20 KOs) and Taylor (15-0, 12 KOs), the IBF titleholder, will vie for the vacant Ring Magazine junior welterweight championship.

More details on this announcement to come as the news unfolds.

