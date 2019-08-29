Lightweight prospect Alejandro Guerrero signs with Cameron Dunkin’s NOW Promotions

Alejandro Guerrero/Photo courtesy of Team Guerrero

Big-punching lightweight prospect Alejandro Guerrero signed promotional forms with Cameron Dunkin of NOW Boxing Promotions on Wednesday.

Guerrero (10-0, 8 knockouts) was widely courted by several top promoters, but liked what he heard when he spoke to Dunkin, who in a previous life managed 34 world champions and was the 2007 BWAA Manager of the Year.

“I knew I was going to be in good hands if I signed with (Dunkin),” Guerrero told The Ring. “I’m going to do my part to be a world champion, I train hard.”

Dunkin is excited to add Guerrero, known as “Pork Chop,” to a burgeoning roster that currently includes the likes of Zsolt Daranyi, Jaron “Boots” Ennis, Mikael Zewski, Brandun Lee and Brian Norman.

“I’m really happy that I was able to work out a deal with ‘Pork Chop.’” said Dunkin. “He is an excellent young fighter who I think has all the talent in the world. He is a fun fighter and I think fans will have a blast when they get to know him.”

Guerrero, 21, is of Mexican decent and lives in Houston, Texas. He began boxing at 10 and later won two junior national titles during an estimated 100 amateur fights, with only 10 loses. He turned professional under the stewardship of Rudy Silva and recently gained valuable experience when he went to The Garcia Boxing Academy in Riverside, California, and sparred the likes of Mikey Garcia, Brandon Rios and a slew of young prospects.

Dunkin has aspirations of getting Guerrero on television in the coming months.

“That is what I am working on,” said the manager turned promoter. “I’d like to get him out as soon as we can. The working plan is to get him fighting on television.”

Guerrero, who has a young child and works a day job as a field drafter for Shell, has high hopes for the future.

“I’m looking forward to becoming a world champion,” he said. “That’s what I’ve dreamed of growing up. I love boxing, it’s what I do.”

Questions and/or comments can be sent to Anson at [email protected] and you can follow him on Twitter @AnsonWainwright

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.