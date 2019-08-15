Victor Morales signs with Golden Boy Promotions

Junior lightweight prospect Victor Morales, Jr. has signed a promotional deal with Golden Boy Promotions.

Morales (11-0, 7 knockouts) has put together an unbeaten record, having faced and beaten modest opposition since turning pro three years ago this month.

The 21-year-old Morales, who resides in Vancouver, Washington and trains in Southern California, stopped Marcelo Gallardo in round seven of his last bout on Apr. 6 at The Armory in Clackamus, Oregon. Morales has now stopped his last five opponents.

Morales is scheduled to fight on Aug. 24, again in Clackamus, against veteran German Meraz (62-57-2, 39 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Having fought on club shows on the West Coast and for notable promotional companies thus far, including Top Rank and Premier Boxing Champions (PBC), Morales is glad to fulfill a boyhood dream of signing and fighting under the Golden Boy Promotions banner.

“This is a dream come true,” said Morales, who is trained by his father Victor, Sr. “I’m thrilled to be a part of the Golden Boy Family. It’s been a long journey and now the real work begins.”

Robert Diaz, matchmaker for Golden Boy Promotions, believes Morales has a high ceiling with a great deal of potential.

“We are very excited to be working with Victor Morales, Jr.,” Diaz stated in a text to The Ring Thursday morning. “(The) sky is the limit for this future champion. He will be a great role model for today’s youth as he is proof that hard work pays off and makes dreams come true!”

Morales will likely make his Golden Boy Promotions debut sometime in November or December.

