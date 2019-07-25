Mauricio Pintor, nephew of ex-champ Lupe, in crossroads bout against Edson Ramirez

Photo by Pablo Lozano/All Star Boxing

Fringe welterweight contender Mauricio Pintor is hoping to carve out a successful career just like his famous uncle did. A win Friday night could open more opportunities, including a top-15 ranking by a sanctioning body.

Pintor will square off against Edson Ramirez at the Auditorio Blackberry in Mexico City. The 10-round bout will headline a ‘Box Telemundo’ telecast (Telemundo, 11:35 p.m. ET/ PT).

The Pintor-Ramirez clash will be a crossroads bout between two fighters who resides in the Mexico City area. According to promoter Tuto Zabala, Jr., it is an evenly-matched fight with more than bragging rights on the line.

“It’s a battle between two young fighters, who have a lot of hunger and are looking for glory,” Zabala told The Ring Tuesday afternoon. “I think it will be a great fight.”

Pintor (21-3-1, 13 knockouts) has seen glory and success within his family. He is the nephew of Guadalupe ‘Lupe’ Pintor, who won world title belts at 118 and 122 pounds.

In his last bout on Mar. 15, Pintor defeated Diego Cruz by unanimous decision. It was his first fight in two years, following a split-decision loss to Patricio Lopez Moreno.

Pintor did not fight for three years between 2013 and 2016. Pintor was incarcerated for 18 months before being exonerated on armed robbery charges.

“Mauricio has fought on three ‘Boxeo Telemundo’ telecasts,” said Zabala. “He has a fan-friendly style and comes from a boxing family. He fought Ricardo Alvarez (the older brother of Canelo Alvarez) back in (October of) 2012 in a fight many thought he did enough to win. A win over Ramirez could put him in contention in a strong (welterweight) division.”

Ramirez (18-3-1, 8 KOs) has not fought since Mar. 31 of last year, when he lost by unanimous decision to former world lightweight titleholder Anthony Crolla. Ramirez was unbeaten in 18 fights entering the Crolla fight.

In the co-feature, lightweight Omar Solano (8-3, 2 KOs) will face Jorge Batalla Martinez (3-2, 2 KOs) in a six-round bout.

Junior featherweight Ernesto Saucedo Ortega (6-0, 6 KOs) will square off against Eric Cruz (4-5, 1 KO) in a six-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

Struggling to locate a copy of The Ring Magazine? Try here or Subscribe You can order the current issue, which is on newsstands, or back issues from our subscribe page.

No posts found.