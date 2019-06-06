From The Archive: On This Day: Iran Barkley upsets Thomas Hearns for WBC middleweight title

... however, few believed that the hardnosed slugger from the Bronx would get the better of The Hitman, an elite boxer-puncher and the sport's first four-division champion.

by Doug Fischer With Andy Ruiz fever in full effect during a year of upsets, we thought it would be fun to relive The Ring's 1988 Upset of the Year — Iran Barkley's third-round KO of Thomas Hearns — through photos from the magazine's 97-year-old photo archive. The WBC middleweight title bout took place on June 6, 1988, at the Hilton Hotel in Las Vegas. Enjoy these classic photos from The Ring/Getty Image archive.

