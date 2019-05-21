Sebastian Fundora to headline ‘ShoBox’ tripleheader on June 21

Sebastian Fundora will face Hector Manuel Zepeda in a clash of unbeaten junior middleweights on June 21, Gordon Hall, Showtime’s senior vice president of production, told RingTV.com. The 10-round bout will take place at the WinnaVegas Hotel and Casino in Sloan, Iowa, and will headline a “ShoBox” tripleheader on Showtime.

The match-up between the 21-year-old prospects will be a contrast of styles and physical statures. Fundora, who stands at an astounding 6-foot-7, will obviously have a significant height advantage.

Fundora (12-0, 8 knockouts), who is originally from West Palm Beach and now lives and trains in Coachella, California, goes by the nickname “The Towering Inferno.” The 21-year-old Fundora throws an abundant amount of punches that rain down on his opponents.

In his most recent bout on February 16, Fundora knocked out Donnie Marshall in round three, in Los Angeles. Fundora has won his last four bouts by knockout.

Fundora is promoted by Sampson Lewkowicz and trained by Joel Diaz.

Zepeda (16-0, 4 KOs) has fought most of his fights in and around his hometown of Tijuana, Mexico. In his most recent bout on February 22, Zepeda easily defeated Jesus Javier Gutierrez by unanimous decision.

According to BoxRec.com, Zepeda is scheduled to fight Giovanny Gonzalez this Saturday night in Tijuana.

Another contest of unbeaten fighters will take place on the ShoBox telecast between lightweights Rene Tellez and Michel Rivera in an eight-round bout.

The 20-year-old Tellez (13-0, 7 KOs), who resides in Queretaro, Mexico, stopped Mario Enrique Martinez in the second round of his most recent bout on December 8. The fight came two months after Tellez defeated Ukrainian prospect Aram Fanilan by unanimous decision.

Rivera (15-0, 10 KOs) stopped Carlos Cordoba in round two of his most recent bout on January 26. The fighter from Santo Domingo in the Dominican Republic has stopped five of his last six opponents.

The ShoBox telecast will open with an eight-round lightweight bout between Colombia’s Yeis Solano (14-0, 10 KOs) and Jose Matias Romero (21-0, 7 KOs) of Argentina.

