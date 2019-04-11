Ivan Golub outboxes Manuel Reyes to decision win on Broadway Boxing

Photo by Joe Quiambao/Team Golub

Welterweight prospect Ivan Golub outboxed Manuel Reyes over ten rounds to win by unanimous decision Wednesday night in the main event of Broadway Boxing at Sony Hall in New York City.

The taller Golub landed an array of combinations and power punches throughout the fight, putting the game Reyes on the defensive towards the end of the fight.

Scores were 100-90, 100-90, and 99-91 in favor of Golub, who improves to 16-1 (12 knockouts). The 30-year-old Golub, who is originally from the Ukraine and now resides in Brooklyn, New York, has won his last three fights since his controversial decision loss to Jamontay Clark in June of 2017.

Golub is co-promoted by Lou DiBella and is managed by David McWater.

Reyes, who resides in Los Angeles, has lost his last two fights and drops to 11-5-1 (5 KOs).

Heavyweight prospect Bakhodir Jalolov (6-0, 6 KOs) of Uzbekistan notched another knockout victory, knocking out New Jersey’s Brendan Barrett in the opening round.

The 6’7” Jalolov (6-0, 6 KOs), who is trained by Joel Diaz, utilized his nine-inch height advantage to rain powerful punches down on Barrett, prompting referee Albert Earl Brown to stop the fight at 2:45.

In middleweight action, WBA super middleweight titleholder Alicia Napoleon (11-1, 6 KOs) stopped Serbia’s Eva Bajic (14-17, 9 KOs) at 1:04 of the second round.

Former amateur standout and current welterweight prospect Brian Ceballo (8-0, 4 KOs) of New York City stopped Ricardo Garcia (14-6-1, 9 KOs) at 2:33 of the third round. Garcia, who is from the Dominican Republic, is now winless in his last seven fights.

Junior middleweight prospect Hurshidbek Normatov of Uzbekistan dropped Calvin Metcalf (9-2-1, 2 KOs) of Kansas City, Missouri in round two en route to a one-sided decision victory. All three judges scored the bout 60-53 in favor of Normatov, who improves to 8-0, 3 KOs.

Cruiserweight prospect Joseph Williams (13-0, 8 KOs) returned from a two-year hiatus to defeat Jose Maria Flores (8-2-2, 4 KOs) by unanimous decision. All three judges scored the bout 60-54 in favor of Williams.

Junior featherweight Khalid Twaiti (5-0, 3 KOs) stopped Hungary’s Jeno Tonte (9-7, 8 KOs) at 1:13 of the third round.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at FSalazarBoxing

No posts found.