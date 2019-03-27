Watch: up-and-comers Aaron McKenna and Herbert Acevedo Jr. fight on Garcia-Lopez undercard

Aaron McKenna flexes after the weigh-in for his pro debut in December 2017. Photo / Golden Boy Promotions

by Cynthia Conte Ring TV's Cynthia Conte talks with top Irish welterweight prospect Aaron "The Silencer" McKenna (6-0, 4 KOs). He'll be fighting on the March 30 Ryan Garcia-Jose Lopez undercard at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California, live on DAZN. Conte also spoke with Golden Boy's newly signed 15-2 junior welterweight Herbert "Ace" Acevedo Jr.

