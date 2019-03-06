Robert Guerrero, Jesus Cuellar to fight on Porter-Ugas undercard

Welterweight Robert Guerrero and junior lightweight Jesus Cuellar will fight in separate untelevised preliminary bouts on Saturday night, March 9, it was announced by Premier Boxing Champions.

Guerrero will face fellow veteran Hevinson Herrera and Cuellar will square off against Carlos Padilla in a pair of eight-round bouts at Dignity Health Sports Park (formerly known as StubHub Center) in Carson, California.

In the main event, Shawn Porter will defend his WBC welterweight title against mandatory challenger Yordenis Ugas as the headliner of a “PBC on FOX” telecast (8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT).

Guerrero (34-6-1, 19 knockouts), who is originally from Gilroy, California, and now resides in Las Vegas, ended a 17-month retirement on December 1 by knocking out Adam Mate in the second round.

The 35-year-old Guerrero has faced some of the best fighters in multiple divisions throughout a pro career spanning almost 18 years, including Orlando Salido, Joel Casamayor, Andre Berto, Floyd Mayweather, Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia. Guerrero has won world titles at 126 and 130 pounds.

Guerrero’s most recent defeat, after which he announced his retirement, came at the hands of unbeaten Omar Figueroa in July 2017.

Herrera (24-16-1, 18 KOs) last fought on February 15, losing to lightweight prospect Ismael Muwendo by unanimous decision. The 34-year-old Herrera has lost four of his last six fights.

Cuellar (28-3, 21 KOs), who resides in Buenos Aires, Argentina, has not fought since losing by third-round knockout to Gervonta Davis on April 21.

The southpaw Cuellar has fought sporadically over the last several years. Prior to the Davis fight, Cuellar had not fought since December 2016, when he lost a split decision to Abner Mares.

Padilla (16-9-1, 10 KOs), who resides in Barranquilla, Colombia, fought most recently on November 16 and has lost eight of his last nine bouts, all by knockout.

FS1 will also broadcast the 10-round bantamweight clash between former WBA bantamweight titleholder Juan Carlos Payano and unbeaten Damien Vazquez at 6:30 p.m. ET/ 3:30 p.m. PT.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000.

