Robert Guerrero announces retirement after 16 years in boxing

Robert Guerrero is hanging up the gloves.

The former two-division champion was dropped five times in a three-round stoppage defeat to Omar Figueroa on Saturday in Uniondale, New York, the Ghost’s fifth loss in his last seven fights. Guerrero’s punch resistance was clearly gone, and on Monday he announced his retirement after 16 years in the fight game.

“I’m a kid from a small town in Gilroy, California, who made it to the mountain top of the boxing world,” Guerrero said in a prepared statement. “When I was a young kid growing up, I always believed in myself, but never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined a small-town kid like myself would be fighting in front of millions of fans.

” … A boxer’s career is a long and tough road. Many tears were shed, lots of blood, and tons of sweat. Many miles were traveled, thousands of rounds sparred; none were easy and nothing was ever given to me. I earned everything I got the old fashion way. I never ducked anyone and fought the best fighters in the world. I fought my way through every obstacle to make sure my fans enjoyed every second, of every round, of my fights.”

The 34-year-old won titles at featherweight and junior lightweight after beginning his career at 122 pounds. It was at welterweight, though, where Guerrero really made his mark — and a whole lot of money.

Guerrero (33-6-1, 18 knockouts) topped Andre Berto in a career-best victory in 2012 and parlayed the win into the chance of a lifetime: a $3 million guarantee to fight pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather Jr. in 2013.

Guerrero wasn’t competitive with the all-time great, but he established himself as an action star thereafter. He earned seven-figure paydays against the likes of Keith Thurman and Danny Garcia

He also waged war with Yoshihiro Kamegai in a memorable 2014 bout, his non-stop pressure style a thrill for fans.

“A good friend always told me I was God’s warrior, born to fight,” he said. “I enjoyed every minute of every war. I represented my Lord and Savior Jesus Christ with the bible verse Acts 2:38 on my trunks. If I reached one person and brought that person closer to Christ, then it was all worth it.”

He was as nice outside of the ring as he was violent inside it and overcame unthinkable obstacles to find success. His wife, Casey, was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2007, which forced Guerrero to put his boxing career on hold numerous times in order to support both her and their two kids.

Guerrero slept on hospital floors and sacrificed parts of some prime years to be their for his wife, who finally was declared cancer-free in 2015.

“In closing, I want to thank the most special man I’ve ever met in my boxing career, and possibly lifetime, a man who always does what’s best for the fighter, a man who has changed the sport of boxing, a man who has helped bless me and my family with a great life, and that person is my advisor Al Haymon,” Guerrero said. “Not only is Al Haymon a spectacular advisor, he is a wonderful human being as well, a great man, and someone who cares.

“In a sport where most managers, promoters, and trainers turn their back on a fighter, when they no longer can perform, or are no longer beneficial to their interest, Haymon stands tall. Love and loyalty is tough to find in the boxing game, but for any boxer looking for it, you don’t have to look far, reach out to Al Haymon. I want to thank everyone, the fans included. I hope you guys appreciated the guts and glory I left in the ring. God bless you all.”