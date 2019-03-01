Photos: Erislandy Lara, Brian Castaño hit the scales in Brooklyn

Erislandy Lara – 153 ½ pounds, Brian Castaño - 154 pounds. Photo by Stephanie Trapp/SHOWTIME

Erislandy Lara and Brian Castaño both made the junior middleweight limit on Friday for their main event fight the following day, with Lara (25-3-2, 14 knockouts) of Guantanamo, Cuba scaling 153.5 pounds and Castaño (15-0, 11 KOs) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. The 12-round fight headlines a Showtime Championship Boxing card from Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y. that starts at 9 p.m. ET.

The referee for Lara-Castaño is Ricky Gonzalez, and all three judges – Julie Lederman, John McKaie and Kevin Morgan are from New York. The bout will stake Castaño’s “regular” WBA title.

In the co-feature, Luis Ortiz (30-1, 26 KOs) weighed 238.75 pounds while Christian Hammer (24-5, 14 KOs) weighed 257.5 pounds. Ortiz is looking for his third straight win after his thrilling challenge of Deontay Wilder a year ago, while Hammer is looking to do the same in his U.S. debut.

The referee will be Shada Murdaugh with three N.Y. judges: John Basile, Joseph Pasquale and Waleska Roldan.

In a 12-round featherweight bout, Eduardo Ramirez (21-1-3, 8 KOs) initially weighed in heavy at 127 pounds but came back to the scales to check in at 125.8 pounds. Bryan De Gracia (24-1-1, 20 KOs) had no such issues, weighing in at 124.75 pounds.

Other weights:

Bantamweights – 8 rounds: Antonio Russell – 116 ½ pounds, Jose Maria Cardenas – 117 ½ pounds

Cruiserweights – 8/10 rounds: Edwin Rodriguez – 198 ¼ pounds, Mitch Williams – 195 ¾ pounds

Junior lightweights – 8 rounds: Leduan Barthelemy – 131 ¼ pounds, Miguel Angel Aispuro – 132 pounds

Below are photos from the weigh-in:

No posts found.