Agit Kabayel: ‘In the next couple of years nobody can ignore me. I want to be world champion’

Unbeaten heavyweight hopeful Agit Kabayel returns from a lengthy hiatus to face seasoned campaigner Andriy Rudenko at the Maritim Hotel in Magdeburg, Germany, on Saturday.

It will be Kayabel’s third defense of the European championship he won two years ago at the same venue, outpointing Herve Hubeaux. Since then the German has impressively outpointed former world title challenger Dereck Chisora and stopped Miljan Rovcanin in three rounds.

Kabayel (18-0, 13 knockouts) is excited to return to the ring after taking time off due to a family bereavement.

“It’s time to step in the ring,” Kabayel told The Ring through Christof Hawercamp of SES Boxing. “Because of a sad moment in my family, I was out for 10 months. So the fight against the Ukrainian is a great challenge.

“He’s an experienced fighter, he was never been down on the canvas in three defeats against the big names. He has my respect and I will not underestimate him. I’m the European champion and I want to convince the heavyweight scene I’m a very good fighter.”

Rudenko has been a professional since October 2006 and has a record of 32-3 (20 KOs). His defeats came against Lucas Browne (UD 12), Hughie Fury (UD 10) and Alexander Povetkin UD 12). The durable Ukrainian figures to go rounds, but he has struggled against the stiffer competition.

Kabayel has trained in Düsseldorf with his coach Sükrü Aksu and has had excellent sparring, notably with stablemate Tom Schwarz. Currently the 26-year-old is ranked WBC (No. 8), IBF (No. 3) and WBO (No. 9.)

Victory over Rudenko will further Kabayel’s quest of challenging for a world title, and sparring with the cream of the crop at heavyweight has also added to his confidence.

“In the next couple of years nobody can ignore me,” he said. “I got the best signals out of my sparring sessions with Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury. I want to be the world champion – that’s my way.”

SES founder Ulf Steinforth is optimistic that Kabayel can bring glory back to Germany and become his latest world champion.

“He’s the European champion and showed his skills in the last fights,” said the promoter. “In the next two or three years, after some more challenges, I see him at the top. He’s the future of the heavyweight division.”

