Photo by Esther Lin/Showtime

Leo Santa Cruz, the reigning WBA featherweight titleholder, weighed in at 125.5 pounds on Friday, while his challenger Rafael Rivera, whom he’ll face Saturday at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, weighed 125.25 pounds.

Santa Cruz spoke with The Ring’s Cynthia Conte about his next title fight and what he’d like to do if he gets past Rivera.

No posts found.