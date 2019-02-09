Tureano Johnson held to disappointing draw against Fernando Castaneda

Photo by Tom Hogan-Hoganphotos/Golden Boy Promotions

INDIO, Calif. – Middleweight Tureano Johnson was held to a disappointing split-decision draw against veteran Fernando Castaneda Saturday night.

Johnson was the more-technical fighter, beating Castaneda to the punch early on. Castaneda closed the distance over the next couple of rounds, landing several combinations to the head of Johnson.

A punch to the head momentarily stunned Johnson in round four.

Both fighters had their moments during the second half of the fight, but Castaneda trapped Johnson in a corner in round eight, letting his hands go and connecting with several combinations.

Each fighter won 77-75 on separate scorecards, while the third judge scored the bout 76-76.

Saturday marked Johnson’s fight back since his knockout loss to Sergiy Derevyanchenko in August of 2017. Johnson was scheduled to fight David Lemieux on Dec. 15, but the fight was scrapped when Lemieux reportedly collapsed due to dehydration a day before the fight.

Johnson (20-2-1, 14 knockouts), who is from the Bahamas, was modest in assessing his fight against Castaneda.

“[Castaneda] did an awesome job,” said Johnson, who is trained by Andre Rozier. “It is a disappointment for me, but now I’m looking for bigger and better things. It wasn’t me overlooking him. My corner was there. I didn’t execute the way I should have. I wasn’t listening to my corner. Next time I will do better.”

Castaneda, who resides in Aguascalientes, Mexico, goes to 26-13-1 (17 KOs).

Lightweight Adrian Estrella won a close unanimous decision over local fighter Oscar Duarte.

Duarte, who is originally from Parral, Mexico, broke Estrella down in each round. Estrella attempted to fight back anytime Duarte closed the distance, but few of his punches had any effect on Duarte.

Sensing he was down in the fight, Estrella was busier and landed more combinations during the last three rounds.

One judge scored the bout 96-94 for Duarte, while the other two judges scored the bout 97-93 and 98-92 for Estrella. The Ring scored the bout 96-94 for Duarte.

In the opening bout of the Golden Boy Promotions card, junior featherweight contender and former world title challenger Azat Hovhannisyan stopped Lolito Sonsona.

Hovhannisyan (16-3, 13 KOs) was the aggressor from the opening bell, putting Sonsona on the defensive. Hovhannisyan was warned for low blows, a few of which landed below Sonsona’s belt-line. Hovhannisyan was undeterred, continuing to punish the Filipino fighter with several hooks to the body.

A body punch from Hovhannisyan in round five dropped Sonsona to the canvas midway through round five. Sonsona beat the count, but was dropped by a barrage of punches to the head. Referee Eddie Hernandez counted Sonsona out at 2:23.

Hovhannisyan was won back-to-back bouts by knockout since his decision loss to WBC junior featherweight titleholder Rey Vargas on May 12.

Francisco A. Salazar has written for RingTV.com since October of 2013 and has covered boxing in Southern California and abroad since 2000. Francisco also covers boxing for the Ventura County (Calif.) Star newspaper, Boxingscene.com, and FightNights.com. He can be reached by email at [email protected] or on Twitter at @FSalazarBoxing.

No posts found.