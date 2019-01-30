Srisaket Sor Rungvisai signs with Matchroom Boxing, DAZN

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, of Thailand, celebrates after knocking out Roman Gonzalez of Nicaragua, during the fourth round of their WBC super flyweight championship boxing match Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017, in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Srisaket Sor Rungvisai, the RING and WBC junior bantamweight champion from Thailand, has signed a “multi-fight promotional deal” with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, a company press release announced Wednesday.

The move to DAZN provides an American broadcast platform for Sor Rungvisai after his last two fights, a first round knockout of overmatched Young Gil Bae in a non-title fight, and a workmanlike unanimous decision over Iran Diaz, took place in his native country.

“It’s my great honor to be working with Matchroom Boxing USA and DAZN,” said Sor Rungvisai (47-4-1, 41 knockouts) in the release. “I thank my team and everyone who made this opportunity possible. I am extremely excited for my future fights in the USA with Matchroom Boxing and DAZN, and I promise to bring excitements to all my fans always.”

The 32-year-old was the breakout star of the short-lived yet influential HBO Boxing “SuperFly” series, knocking out Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez in four rounds to solidify his standing as one of the sport’s top fighters pound-for-pound after previously defeating the then-unbeaten Nicaraguan star by majority decision to lift the titles he currently holds.

“I’m delighted to welcome Srisaket Sor Rungvisai to the Matchroom Boxing USA team,” said Hearn in the release. “Srisaket is one of the top pound-for-pound fighters in boxing today and has been a revelation in recent years with great fights and wins over Roman Gonzalez and Estrada and has some huge fights to be made in the division. His next fight will be announced soon, and fans can expect another firecracker live on DAZN and Sky Sports!”

Sor Rungvisai bolstered his credentials in February of last year, winning a majority decision over number one contender Juan Francisco Estrada in a highly entertaining battle.

According to The Ring’s Mike Coppinger, who had previously reported that signing with DAZN was likely, sources say that Sor Rungvisai’s first DAZN appearance will be a rematch against Estrada on April 6 in Los Angeles, alongside the Danny Roman-TJ Doheny junior featherweight unification title fight.

Sources: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai’s debut on DAZN will be a rematch with Juan Francisco Estrada. The fight is slated to take place April 6 in Los Angeles on a card alongside Danny Roman-TJ Doheny. Rungvisai is The Ring’s 115-pound champion; he outpointed Estrada in a war in Feb. — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) January 30, 2019

Emails to Hearn and Frank Smith of Matchroom, plus Sor Rungvisai’s manager Bank Thainchai Pisitwuttinan, were not responded by the time of this story’s publication.

Moving to DAZN opens up the possibility of fights against other prominent fighters at 115 and other nearby weight classes who are aligned with Matchroom, like WBA junior bantamweight titleholder Khalid Yafai (25-0, 15 KOs) and WBC flyweight titleholder Charlie Edwards, who has expressed interest in moving to 115 pounds.

No posts found.