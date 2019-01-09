Ronald Ellis-DeAndre Ware set for February 2 in Rochester, New York

Ronald Ellis promises to make the most of a second opportunity.

The unbeaten super middleweight will take on DeAndre Ware on Feb. 2 at the Main Street Armory in Rochester, New York, it was announced Tuesday afternoon.

The 10-round bout will headline a three-bout ShoBox telecast on Showtime (10 p.m. ET/ 7 p.m. PT).

Ellis (15-0, 10 knockouts), who resides in the Boston suburb of Lynn, has not fought since Mar. 30 when he defeated veteran Teneal Goyco by unanimous decision over six rounds.

The 29-year-old Ellis also appeared on the Feb. 2 ShoBox telecast, fighting to a 10-round split decision draw against Junior Younan in Sloan, Iowa. Many boxing scribes thought Ellis did enough to win that fight.

“I need to make a statement,” said Ellis, who was once an amateur standout before turning pro in April of 2015. “The last time I was on ShoBox I got a draw. This is the perfect opportunity for me to show I have what it takes.

“Ware won’t run – he comes at you, he roughs you up, and he’ll be right there for me to hit. I know what I am up against. I have been working hard, training in different camps, and I’m approaching this as the biggest fight of my life.”

Ware (12-1-2, 8 KOs) suffered his first loss as a pro in his last fight on Sept. 28, when he was outpointed by Cem Kilic. Prior to that setback, he won a hard-fought eight round majority decision over Enrique Collazo.

“My last time out on Showtime was great, but unfortunately, I didn’t come out victorious,” said Ware, who played football at the University of Toledo.

“This time I’m looking to come out with my arm raised at the end of the fight. Ronald Ellis is a tough fighter. I know a win against a tough, undefeated guy is what I need to get me on track to winning a world title. I see big things happening for me after a win like this.”

In the co-feature, junior welterweight Logan Yoon (14-0, 11 KOs) will square off against Mexico’s Richard Zamora.

Yoon, who resides in Honolulu, Hawaii, defeated former world titleholder Juan Carlos Salgado in his 11th pro fight on Mar. 23 in Hollywood, Florida.

Zamora (19-2, 12 KOs) has won his last five bouts since his first-round knockout loss to lightweight contender Antonio Moran in March 2017.

Opening the Shobox telecast will be an eight-round bout between junior lightweights Abraham Nova (12-0, 10 KOs) and Nigeria’s Oluwaseun Joshua Wahab (17-0, 11 KOs).

In preliminary action, lightweight Thomas Mattice (13-0-1, 10 KOs) will face Exequiel Lozano (18-1-1, 9 KOs) of Argentina in a 10-round bout with a regional title belt on the line.

