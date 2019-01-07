TJ Doheny signs with Matchroom Boxing USA, makes first defense of IBF 122-pound title on January 18

Photo courtesy of Matchroom Boxing

Unbeaten IBF junior featherweight titleholder TJ Doheny has signed a promotional deal with Matchroom Boxing USA and will make his first defense against an opponent to be confirmed at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York on Jan. 18.

Doheny, who is rated No. 8 by The Ring at 122 pounds, sensationally dethroned Ryosuke Iwasa in Tokyo to win his world title in August. Now, the Irishman looks to impress on U.S. soil before targeting a unification bout against WBA counterpart Daniel Roman.

“I am absolutely ecstatic to be joining the principal team in professional boxing today,” said southpaw Doheny. “I believe with Matchroom Boxing and my management team at MTK Global, I have the perfect blend to help me achieve my ultimate goals in the sport of boxing.

“I am really excited to getting the ball rolling with my first defense at Madison Square Garden. This fight will give me the momentum I need going into really big year.”

“I’m delighted to welcome TJ to the team,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “TJ is always in great fights and he is coming off a huge win in Japan.

“He will make the first defense of his title on January 18 and if he comes through will attempt to unify the division against Danny Roman in the spring. There are some great fights to be made at 122 pounds and we expect to see all of them on DAZN.”

Also on the card, Demetrius Andrade defends his WBO middleweight title for the first time against Russian Artur Akavov. Amanda Serrano (35-1-1 26KOs) looks to land world honors in an extraordinary seventh weight class when she meets WBC and IBF junior bantamweight champion Eva Voraberger (24-5 11KOs). Former three-weight world champion Jorge Linares meets Pablo Cesar Cano. And Alexis Rocha (12-0 8KOs) and Reshat Mati (2-0 1KO) will also see action.

Tickets are on sale now priced from $46 (including booking fee) – tickets are available from www.MSG.com.

The card will be broadcast on DAZN in the U.S. and Sky Sports in the U.K.

