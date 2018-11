Taylor (left) and Martin. Courtesy of the World Boxing Super Series

Ryan “Blue Chip” Martin tells Cynthia Conte that he’s had the most intense training camp of his career to be ready for Josh Taylor, who he says is arguably the best 140 pounder in the world, on November 3 in Taylor’s home region of Glasgow, Scotland. You can watch their World Boxing Super Series quarterfinal on DAZN.

No posts found.