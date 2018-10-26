Dougie’s Friday mailbag (Jacobs-Derevyanchenko, Spence-Garcia, Rob Brant, WBSS)

Jacobs and Derevyanchenko. Photo by Ed Mulholland

JACOBS VS. DEREVYANCHENKO, SPENCE-GARCIA TALK

Wassup Dougie?

Lots going on this week…It’s finally here…Pulev vs Fury…I mean, Jacobs vs Deravyanchenko.

Do you see DJ boxing like he did vs GGG, or do you think the Technician can get inside and wear DJ down?

Danny seems very confident right now, and I don’t know whether the competitiveness of the bout with Sulecki was due to Sulecki, overconfidence, or a bit of both.

A loss by DJ throws a wrench into the Canelo lottery. How about the other bouts this weekend?

Prograis-Flanagan

Baranchyk-Yigit

Machado-Evans

I hope Mikey Garcia stays away from Errol Spence. Pride comes before a fall, and this one will be brutal if he steps into the ring with Spence.

MM –

Kevin “Flushing Flash” Kelly vs Gary Russell Jr

Keep up the good work! – Donavan

I’ll go with Kelley by late stoppage.

Regarding the proposed Spence-Garcia fight, I’ve got mixed feelings. On one hand, I’m not that into the matchup because I’d rather see Spence test himself against a worthy welterweight rival, such as WBC beltholder Shawn Porter. On the other hand, if Garcia wants to challenge himself against arguably the best 147 pounder, I can’t really be mad at him for that. However, it’s my opinion that Garcia’s prime weight is 135 pounds. He looked vulnerable to me during his entertaining IBF 140-pound title victory over the tougher-than-expected Sergey Lipinets, who wasn’t considered a top junior welterweight. Having said that, I believe that Garcia is a more versatile and experienced boxer than Spence, who admittedly looks like Godzilla in the ring but whose resume is a bit thin for an elite boxer. And the “eye test” that Spence passes oh so well might be a bit of a mirage. The two most respectable names on his record are Kell Brook, who was arguably damaged goods and definitely weight-drained, and a shopworn Lamont Peterson. I don’t consider Spence unbeatable, but I doubt Garcia has the size, strength or power, or the speed and mobility, to take advantage of the Texas southpaw’s flaws/limitations. I guess that’s what makes the matchup interesting.

Do you see DJ boxing like he did vs GGG, or do you think the Technician can get inside and wear DJ down? I think Jacobs HAS to box Derevyanchenko the way he did against Golovkin in order to ensure a victory tomorrow night. The Brooklyn veteran has the advantage in speed, reflexes, height and reach, so it behooves him to employ a stick-and-move strategy. Derevyanchenko is very strong and the Ukrainian amateur standout is an excellent body and combination puncher with good timing. He catches his opponents during exchanges. Jacobs would do well to punch on the fly and stay the hell away from the ropes.

Danny seems very confident right now, and I don’t know whether the competitiveness of the bout with Sulecki was due to Sulecki, overconfidence, or a bit of both. I think it was a bit of both. But there’s no doubt that Jacobs is more motivated for Derevyanchenko than he was for Sulecki. And I agree that Jacobs seems confident. He should be. He’s far more battle tested and experienced in the pro ranks than the Ukrainian, whose best victories have come against the faded (one-legged) Sam Soliman and the one-dimensional Tureano Johnson.

A loss by DJ throws a wrench into the Canelo lottery. Hey, there’s always Demetrius Andrade, or David Lemieux.

How about the other bouts this weekend?

Prograis-Flanagan – I favor Prograis via decision in a more difficult bout than many expect. Flanagan’s reach and busy style could pose problems for the WBC beltholder. If Prograis can KO the Englishman, I will be extremely impressed.

Baranchyk-Yigit – The Beast by hard-fought decision. Yigit is a scrappy southpaw with a solid foundation, but I’m not sure the likeable European champ has the power or strength to impose his will or style on the Russian.

Machado-Evans – Machado by late stoppage.

THE MIDDLEWEIGHTS

What’s up Doug hope your well,

I’ll start with Andrade, done his job and looked good against an awkward, rugged late replacement… who’s next for him?

I couldn’t agree more with your assessment of Jabobs-Derevyanchenko… Jacobs has to fight perfect to win, I think he got too confident from the Triple G fight and fell in love with his power too much the last two fights, forcing too many shots, smothering his work and taking shots for it. I’ll go out on a limb and say Derevyanchenko wins… that eastern bloc style always gave Jacobs fits. I see it happening again.

Glad to see the Charlos staying active at least… PBC fighters are criminally underactive IMO. Jermall wins either boring UD or stoppage… too big, too strong Monroe’s uncomfortable outside his own pace. I prefer Jermell-Harrison. I like Harrison. He’s solid all round, there’s just something missing, either fatigue, whiskers or mentally? Wrote to you after the Hurd fight about this. I can see this playing out the same, Harrison wins early rounds as I think he’s a better pure boxer then Charlo, however Charlo’s mean streak and doggedness should lead to a late stoppage.

I see Jermall coming out on top of the other middleweight contenders.

Sorry for rambling, Doug! Keep up the good work. – David, Dublin

Time will tell with Jermall. So far, his middleweight rep is solely based on what he accomplished as a junior middleweight beltholder and the “eye test.” He’s yet to face a legit top-10 middleweight contender. Monroe is by far the best 160 pounder he’s faced.

I favor both Charlos to win via decision, maybe in more difficult fights that most expect. Both Charlos struggle a bit with mobile boxers (as evidenced by Jermall’s 154-pound title defense against Austin Trout and Jermell’s close decisions over Demetrius Hopkins and Vanes Martirosyan, and his title victory over John Jackson).

I’ll start with Andrade, done his job and looked good against an awkward, rugged late replacement… who’s next for him? Boo Boo is keeping his fingers crossed for a May title unification bout against Canelo, but it will probably be David Lemieux (who’s high in the WBO’s rankings).

I couldn’t agree more with your assessment of Jabobs-Derevyanchenko… thanks, but I hope Danny proves me wrong and goes for an early rounds stoppage the way he did vs. Peter Quillin.

Jacobs has to fight perfect to win, I think he got too confident from the Triple G fight and fell in love with his power too much the last two fights, forcing too many shots, smothering his work and taking shots for it. I don’t think Jacobs got too confident after the GGG fight, I just think he had a hard time getting motivated to face Luis Arias and Sulecki.

I’ll go out on a limb and say Derevyanchenko wins… that eastern bloc style always gave Jacobs fits. I see it happening again. From your lips to God’s ears.

WBSS ALL THE WAY!

Doug howdy,

I’m still thinking about that Moloney-Rodriguez fight. What an epic. I hope Moloney can work on his punch precision, not that it was bad. I just think, with his work rate, cardio/stamina, chin, and lateral movement, he has it in him to become great. This was his first fight I’d seen and I hope he comes back to the states soon.

Saying all that also contextualizes Rodriguez’s performance, which was terrific. I hope down the road we can see him against Burnett or Tete.

I know it’s too soon, but, can’t help from thinking about what Inoue’s going to do at 122, because I think that is where the hard slogging starts for him.

Maybe Tete will prove me wrong, but I’m wondering if making the weight at 118 is hurting Tete now. If it is, against Inoue his ship is sunk, and no one else is going to much trouble the Monster at 118.

What I’m all fired up about right now though are the upcoming 140 bouts, and I’d love to hear your thoughts, or predictions (if you’re making any) re: Flanagan vs Prograis (for me the question is whether Flanagan, who I like btw, ends the bout on his feet); and one of my favorite matches in awhile in Ryan Martin taking on Josh Taylor. I’m a big Josh Taylor fan, but don’t think Ryan Martin is an easy night for him, or anybody else at 140. Curious for your thoughts about all that…

I’m not forgetting Derevyanchenko and Jacobs, but Christ there’ve been too many good fights recently to keep up with, and I just paid for DAZN, so, that’s the way it goes this weekend. Thanks, as always, cheers. – Alec

The WBSS has been a treat for hardcore fans (excluding the occasional stinker) and definitely good for the sport.

I’m also looking forward to the Taylor-Martin showdown on November 3. Taylor deserves to be the odds favorite having accomplished more than the American and also fighting at home, but Martin is not someone the Scotsman can have a poor night against. I think Taylor will have to be at his best to advance in the WBSS 140-pound tournament.

I think Flanagan can do more than end the fight on his feet. I think he can give Prograis a stern challenge.

I’m still thinking about that Moloney-Rodriguez fight. What an epic. It was an fantastic 12-round bantamweight title bout. Rodriguez exhibited his superb skill, balance and poise; Moloney displayed his solid technique, excellent conditioning and fierce fighting spirit. I think Moloney’s stock raised despite the loss. That’s something I always like to see in boxing.

I hope Moloney can work on his punch precision, not that it was bad. I just think, with his work rate, cardio/stamina, chin, and lateral movement, he has it in him to become great. He’ll learn from this experience and continue to improve.

This was his first fight I’d seen and I hope he comes back to the States soon. Me too. I hope to see Jason and his brother Andrew fight live one day. (I wouldn’t mind traveling to Australia to do so.)

Saying all that also contextualizes Rodriguez’s performance, which was terrific. I hope down the road we can see him against Burnett or Tete. We might, but he’s got a date with Inoue first.

I know it’s too soon, but, can’t help from thinking about what Inoue’s going to do at 122, because I think that is where the hard slogging starts for him. I’ve been told by Japanese journalists that have covered Inoue going back to his high school/amateur days that he will definitely fight at 122 pounds one day (sooner rather than later), and some believe that’s where we’ll see The Monster at his best.

Maybe Tete will prove me wrong, but I’m wondering if making the weight at 118 is hurting Tete now. I don’t think so.

If it is, against Inoue his ship is sunk, and no one else is going to much trouble the Monster at 118. Time will tell.

ROB BRANT FOR THE WIN!

Dougie,

Thanks for your bi-weekly mailbag – I look forward to it each time to see how you will cut through the bombast and hype that dominates coverage of the sweet science.

I’m writing today to try and get some more insight into the Brant’s dominant victory on Saturday night. Where did this guy come from? His punch output, humility and conditioning were all quite exceptional.

1200 punches over the course of the night? Crazy – he looked me of a 160 pound Gary Russell Jr in terms of output.

Also, boxing stars certainly need to generate interest in their bouts by drumming controversy and talking smack, yet I find Brant’s Minnesota-brand of honesty to be quite refreshing.

Count me a huge fan – but here are the questions:

Where does he go next?

I think he beats N’dam and Sulecki. I see him even with Lemieux given the French Canadians equalizing power. A fight with Andrade would be fantastic and a step up for both fighters.

Where do you put him in The Ring ratings? With his deconstruction of Murata, he has accomplished more than many of the top 10 middleweights who have yet to be tested with another top 10 contender (Andrade, Charlo, Deryevchenko).

I’d place him 6 or 7 in the ratings and would like to see him get two more fights with lower top 10 fighters before challenging the top 5. His speed and conditioning were superb, though I’d like to see him tighten up his footwork and add a little more power before being ready to take on GGG or Canelo.

Thanks for your great work! This guy needs some props after his exciting bout last weekend. – Phil Lindholm, DuPont, WA

Brant was sensational against Murata. He boxed an excellent game plan (kudos to trainer Mustafa Muhammad) and exhibited an entertaining, athletic style, but he also had to dig deep in the middle rounds and down the stretch, so he proved to possess the “intangibles” of the sport. The Minnesota native’s articulate nature and post-fight humility only make him more likeable and someone to root for.

You make a good point that Brant – unlike Andrade, Charlo and Derevyanchenko – has defeated a legit top-10 rated middleweight. I can see him being ranked as high as No. 5 in The Ring rankings. But, you should know that Derevyanchenko and Charlo are currently Nos. 4 and 5, and Andrade is No. 8, although he’ll probably move up a spot.

Where does he go next? Either a rematch with Murata or a voluntary defense of the WBA “regular” belt against someone in the WBA’s top 10 (Esquivas Falcao, Magomed Madiev or Jason Quigley).

I think he beats N’dam and Sulecki. So do I.

I see him even with Lemieux given the French Canadians equalizing power. I think Brant’s whiskers are solid (if they weren’t Murata, who’s got heavy hands, would have at least wobbled him), but he can’t afford to take a direct hit from Lemmy. Still, he’s got the style and ability to outpoint the Montrealer. Lemieux is the WBA’s No. 1 contender, by the way.

A fight with Andrade would be fantastic and a step up for both fighters. Agreed. I think I favor Andrade in that interesting matchup.

CYNTHIA CONTE INTERVIEWS

Hi Dougie,

How do you rate Cynthia Conte as an interviewer? She mentioned in a recent interview with Eddie Hearn you’re her boss.

I wonder what Nat Fleischer would think. Thanks mate. – Will

I think Mr. Fleischer would be Cynthia Conte fan.

How do I rate her as an interviewer? Good, but with room for improvement, which I’m sure will come. She’s already evolved by leaps and bounds from when she first started doing on-camera interviews for RingTV.com and the more experience she gets, the more she’ll improve.

But for now, her strengths are her vibrant personality, which puts her subjects at ease and encourages them to open up, and the research she puts into her interviews (which also helps to get insightful answers).

My main advice for Cynthia would be to settle down a little (sometimes she’s got too much energy and enthusiasm), to focus more on just a few key questions (as her interviews are sometimes too long and all over the place), and to be conversational (which she’s already pretty good at).

JOSH KELLY

Mr Fischer Sir!

What do you think of welterweight prospect Josh Kelly? He seems to have already some sort of cult following in the UK but he is completely untested fighting all those unknown names. Sure he has some slick moves but I simply don’t see him doing anything big in boxing’s deepest division. Is he the British version of Jose Benavidez?

Thanks, and keep the mailbags coming, they are great!! – Hrant B.

I appreciate the kind words, H.B.

I think highly of Kelly, and I consider him one of the better welterweight prospects. He’s only fought twice so far in 2018 (including a 10-round decision over former 154-pound beltholder Carlos Molina) but if he can fight a third time against a credible opponent maybe he can be a candidate for Prospect of the Year.

I agree that he’s still untested, but that’s why he’s considered a prospect and not a contender. Kelly’s only got seven pro bouts under his belt, and he’s only gone the distance twice (the 10 rounder with Molina and a six-rounder in his pro debut), it’s way too early to know if he’s going to be able to make it big in the very competitive 147-pound division.

Ask me this question this time next year. I think we’ll have a much better idea of his potential.

Email Fischer at [email protected]. Follow him on Twitter at @dougiefischer and on Persicope.