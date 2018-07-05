Jose Argumedo, Moises Calleros to put title hopes on the line Saturday

Jose Argumedo and Moises Calleros both want another shot at a world title, but they will have to go through one another before that occurs. The two will square off in a crossroads bout Saturday night at the Domo del Parque San Rafael in Guadalajara, Mexico.

The 10-round bout will air on Azteca TV throughout Mexico and beIN Sports en Espanol (11 p.m. ET/ 8 p.m. PT) in the United States.

Argumedo, who resides in nearby Tepic, won the IBF strawweight title with a ninth-round technical decision over Katsunari Takayama in December 2015. He would make three successful defenses before losing the belt to Hiroto Kyoguchi.

In his only fight since the loss, on March 10, Argumedo (21-4-1, 13 knockouts) stopped 108-pounder Edgar Cibrian in Round 4.

Argumedo, 29, is ranked No. 6 by The Ring at 105 pounds, but the 29-year-old is scheduled to face Calleros, also 29, at junior flyweight.

Calleros (28-8-1, 16 KOs) was stopped in eight rounds by WBO strawweight titleholder Ryuya Yamanaka on March 18 in Kobe, Japan, and hasn’t fought since.

In featherweight action, Magaly Rodriguez (18-5-1, 9 KOs) will face Yareli Larios (13-1, 3 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Junior bantamweight Julio Cesar Martinez (9-1, 6 KOs) will square off against veteran Ivan Meneses (19-17-1, 11 KOs) in an eight-round bout.

Francisco A. Salazar can be reached by email at [email protected] on Twitter @FSalazarBoxing.