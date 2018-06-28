Amir Khan-Samuel Vargas set for September 8 in Birmingham

Amir Khan (left) and Samuel Vargas. Photo by Matthew Pover/ Matchroom Boxing

Former unified junior welterweight titleholder Amir Khan will face Samuel Vargas at Arena Birmingham in Birmingham, England, on September 8.

In April, Khan smashed his way through American Phil Lo Greco in just 39 seconds after nearly two years of inactivity.

Vargas is perhaps a slight step up from the Lo Grecos of the world, but Khan should still have too much for the 29-year-old Columbian who has lost any time he has stepped up in class.

“One of my aims this year was to be as active as possible so I’m very happy to get back in the ring again so soon against Samuel Vargas,” said Khan (32-4, 20 knockouts).

“Vargas is a tough and well-schooled fighter who has shared the ring with some top welterweights including Danny Garcia (loss TKO7) and Errol Spence Jr. (loss TKO4).

“I have to get past Vargas before looking at the biggest challenges going forward. I’m not going to be taking Vargas lightly because I know he will be coming with everything on September 8.

“I hope to give the fans in Birmingham the same excitement and fireworks as my last fight. It will be one not to miss.”

“I am excited to step in the ring with Amir Khan on September 8,” said Vargas. “I am very pleased that my promoter, Lee Baxter, and Eddie Hearn from Matchroom Boxing could come to an arrangement fairly easily and make this fight happen.

“I have been granted more than enough time to properly prepare for Amir and you will see the best Samuel Vargas to date. I’m going to give Amir hell.”

Also on the card, Jason Welborn defends his British middleweight title in a rematch with Tommy Langford. Ryan Kelly, Sam Eggington and Gamal Yafai will also appear.

Tickets are priced £40, £60, £80, £100 and £200 VIP and go on sale to Matchroom Fight Pass at 1pm on Thursday June 28 from www.StubHub.co.uk. They go on general sale at 1:00 p.m. on Friday June 29 from www.arenabham.co.uk

