Sunday, April 22, 2018  |
Subscribe
Win A Signed Glove
Read The Ring Magazine!

News

Amir Khan wipes out Phil Lo Greco in 40 seconds following two-year absence

BACK TO BUSINESS PROMOTION WEIGH IN, HILTON HOTEL, LIVERPOOL PICLAWRENCE LUSTIG AMIR KHAN VS PHIL LO GRECO  12 x 3 mins Super-Welterweight Contest 




21
Apr
by Mike Coppinger

Amir Khan hopped up and down around the ring, an untwined ball of excitement.

It was Khan’s first fight in almost two years, and it lasted all of 40 seconds. Khan dropped Phil Lo Greco, an overmatched opponent, with a counter right hand, and then finished him off with a barrage of unanswered shots on Saturday in Liverpool, England.

Khan (32-4, 20 knockouts) hadn’t competed since a brutal sixth-round knockout defeat to Canelo Alvarez in May 2016. He also hadn’t fought in his native England since 2013, but he announced he’s still relevant with a big-time performance, even if it came against a lightly regarded opponent in Lo Greco (28-4, 15 KOs).

“I was gone for two years but guess what? I’m back with a big bang,” Khan said. “The future holds big fights, my last few fights have been in America, but I want to bring big fights to England. I’ve come back to show you what Amir Khan’s s all about.”

Khan, a former two-division titleholder, still owns the speed and athleticism to be a player at 147 pounds, but now he must prove it. Before he was knocked out by Canelo in a 155-pound catchweight bout, the Olympic gold medalist scored consecutive victories over the likes of Luis Collazo, Devon Alexander and Chris Algieri.

Saturday’s outing was Khan’s first since signing with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Sport. Hearn also promotes Kell Brook, whom Khan has verbally jousted with for years, and the former welterweight titleholder jumped in the ring afterward.

Khan, 31, said he fancies a fight with Brook, which would be a massive event in the U.K., but that “weight is an issue” since Brook is now competing at 154 pounds.

“I want to become a world champion again,” Khan said. ” … At the moment, I’m a 147 fighter, I feel more comfortable there.

“That fight is not something I’m running from, I will beat Kell Brook. I’m a better fighter, I’m a stronger fighter. Kell has been living off my name for a while. I’m not a fighter to run away. I’m chasing you, remember that.”

Mike Coppinger is the Senior Writer for RingTV.com. Follow him on Twitter: @MikeCoppinger

  • Martin Hall

    I thought it would be an easy road to Brook vs Khan after Khan signed with matchroom. After seeing the post fight interview it’s looking exactly the same as it’s always done. Not going to happen anytime soon.

    • ozzy

      In fairness Brook can’t expect Khan to sign up for a fight with him when Khan’s only had 40 seconds ring action in 2 years. I think the Brook – Khan fight won’t happen until Spring or Summer next year.

      • Martin Hall

        Yeah thats a fair point. Just seemed like the same old back and forth though, we’ve heard it for years. Eddie needs to understand we’re bored of words on the matter. Would have been better if they just hadn’t brought it up in all honesty.

        • ozzy

          Agreed – they should just say nothing until their fight’s agreed and signed.

        • Alexander Mooney

          i cant stand hearing about khan before or after any of his fights. ozzy has it right.

  • ozzy

    Personally, I couldn’t care less about Brook vs Khan. IMHO neither man is now relevant in their respective division, although neither seems to realise this themselves, and so they’re both looking to make a fight with each other to simply cash out.

  • Don Badowski

    I’m sure the British Boxing fans will say differently, but pitting Khan and Brook together now, after all these years of circling and talking about claiming A Side demands, and suffering way more damage than they should have in the last couple of years? It’s just too late. Khan beating a journeyman means nothing.

  • Mike M.

    Well it looks like we’ll be getting Pacquiao vs Khan pretty soon.

    • Alexander Mooney

      wish that would happened right after alexander-pacquiao or after they both fought algieri.

  • MontyCircus

    BoxRec doesn’t rank Phil Lo Greco in the top 100 fighters @ 154 lbs. Pound for Pound he’s #1,423. Anyone who paid to see this got scammed.

Contact Us

P.O. Box 90254
Brooklyn, NY 11209
© 2018 RING TV LIVE. All rights reserved.